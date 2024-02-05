Ina Garten quietly reveals release date for highly anticipated memoir

If you can’t write your own memoir, store-bought is fine.

Ina Garten quietly revealed that she will be releasing her memoir on Oct. 1, 2024, according to her Instagram bio.

“By finding a way to do what I love for a living — cooking — I’ve been fortunate to build a career that has not only been incredibly rewarding but has brought people together through the power of home cooking. I hope my book will inspire readers to find their own unique story,” Garten said in a statement.

Ina Garten’s Instagram bio reveals her memoir’s publication date.

Celadon Books, a division of Macmillan Publishers, acquired the memoir.

“Ina Garten is beloved by all, a national treasure who has become iconic beyond the food world. Her memoir will cement her legacy in the cultural landscape,” said Deb Futter, a senior vice president and co-publisher, in a press release.

Garten, 76, revealed she was working on a memoir in 2019. Before launching her culinary career, first at a store in East Hampton and subsequently on Food Network, she had a notable career as a nuclear budget analyst in the White House. After serving under the Ford and Carter administrations, Garten felt an urge to do “something else,” she shared in an interview with Katie Couric.

A drive out east to the Hamptons with her husband Jeffrey turned out to be more than a quiet beach getaway. Garten found a small specialty food store in the village of East Hampton, made an offer for $20,000, and started making commercial-sized batches of chicken salad and coconut cupcakes shortly thereafter.

The landscape of East Hampton may have changed since then (a Rag & Bone clothing store is now located where Garten’s shop once was), but so has Garten’s career. Today, she regularly hosts celebrity guests like Taylor Swift, Lin Manuel-Miranda, Stanley Tucci, Emily Blunt and TODAY’s Willie Geist in her iconic kitchen, and has inspired generations of cooks to use good vanilla.

Like Julia Child and Martha Stewart, Garten’s brand extends beyond the kitchen and into the dining room, gardens and local community. She effortlessly explains how to arrange a floral centerpiece, trim fresh herbs or decorate a tablescape for hosting your bridge club — and it’s even better if you’re close friends with the local florist. Not everything about Garten’s life is attainable for the average person, but that’s part of her charm. Far from pretentious, a few minutes of watching Garten on television will probably make you peer outside your window and plot out where to plant a hydrangea bush — even if, like me, you don’t have a yard.

Garten is best known as the host of Barefoot Contessa, a cooking show that debuted on Food Network in 2002. Over nearly 25 years, she has published 13 cookbooks including “The Barefoot Contessa Cookbook,” “Cooking for Jeffrey,” which was dedicated to her doting (and daringly successful) spouse, and “Go-To Dinners,” which was published in 2022. She has appeared in the kitchens of TODAY and The New York Times, and been turned into parody accounts and memes on social media. She has been awarded three James Beard Awards and nominated for numerous other accolades.

How easy is that?