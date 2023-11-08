How to watch the 2023 CMA Awards

Every year, the brightest stars of country music descend upon Nashville for the annual Country Music Association Awards.

Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning are returning to host the show, which is being held at Bridgestone Arena the evening of Nov. 8.

This year, "Heart Like a Truck" singer Lainey Wilson is the act to beat. She heads into the ceremony with nine total nominations, including entertainer of the year and album of the year.

For those of us without a ticket to the live show, however, read on for how you can watch from the comfort of your own home.

How to watch the CMAs

The easiest answer for those on the East Coast is to watch the annual event on your local ABC station at 8 p.m. E.T.

Unfortunately for folks in other time zones who want to watch it live, the show is being recorded and then re-aired at the following times in each time zone:

Mountain: 7 p.m.

Pacific: 8 p.m.

Alaska: 7 p.m.

Hawaii: 7 p.m.

There should be some options to watch live on the ABC application or through ABC Instant Access, though it is not immediately clear if geolocation will prevent those outside the East and Central time zones from viewing in real time.

For those who want to watch the awards later, the broadcast will be available to stream beginning on Thursday on Hulu.

There’s also a red carpet show, which runs from 5:30-8:00 p.m. E.T. that will air on Hulu, as well as some ABC owned-and-operated stations across the country.

Who is performing at the CMAs?

There are more than 20 artists slated to perform at the CMAs this year: