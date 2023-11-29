Hoda and Jenna reveal their top 3 artists on Spotify Wrapped

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager are looking back on their amazing year of music.

In honor of their new song, "Carefree Christmas," which dropped at midnight, the two hosts took a look at Spotify's annual wrapped roundup, which shows which songs they listened to the most this year.

"Everybody loves this because at the end of the year, you wonder what did I listen to? Or what did my children listen to? But whatever it is, they roll it out in a beautiful package," Hoda said.

Jenna shared that Spotify's top three artists globally of 2023 were Taylor Swift, who took the No. 1 spot, Bad Bunny, who trailed behind her at No. 2 and The Weeknd, who came in at No. 3.

Meanwhile, Hoda revealed that her most streamed Spotify song in 2023 was Paul Russell's groovy bop “Lil Boo Thang.” However, her top three most streamed artists were quite different.

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager reveal their most streamed song of the year on Spotify. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

She revealed that Taylor Swift, John Batiste and Ben Rector, in that order, were her top three artists of the year.

"When I'm in mellow mode. When I'm in chill out, introspective mode, I play me some Ben Rector," she said.

Hoda then shared Jenna's most streamed song in 2023, which was "Miss Americana & The Heartbreak Prince" by Taylor Swift.

As for Jenna's top three artists this year, Swift also came in at No. 1, Leif Vollebekk at No. 2 and Zach Bryan at No. 3.

When Hoda asked Jenna who Leif Vollebekk was and why she loved listening to his music, Jenna revealed her husband, Henry Chase Hager, is actually a fan of the "Long Blue Light" singer.

"That's my husband. He loves Leif Vollebekk," she said. "He loves him."

However, she noted that she's the big Zach Bryan fan. "I love Zach Bryan," she added.

Earlier this morning, Hoda and Jenna debuted a festive video for their new holiday song, “A Carefree Christmas with Hoda and Jenna.”

The sweet clip showed them throwing snowballs at each other, enjoying Christmas cookies and sharing presents.

“It’s gonna be a carefree Christmas, stop and smell the pine,” they both sing in the song. “Boughs of holly make us jolly, we’re all feeling fine.”