Halle Berry is "not cool" with Drake's promotion for his single "Slime You Out."

After the "Rich Flex" singer shared a picture Sept. 13 of Berry covered in green slime to promote his latest song, featuring SZA, Berry expressed her disappointment on Instagram.

The photo captured Berry moments after she was “slimed” at the 2012 Nickelodeon’s Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles, California, while sitting in the audience.

"Sometimes you have to be the bigger guy...even if you're a woman!" Berry cryptically posted on her Instagram the following day.

In the comment section, one user specifically asked for Berry's thoughts on Drake using a photo of her for his song, which dropped Sept. 15.

"didn't get my permission," she said. "That's not cool I thought better of him !"

Berry continued, "hence my post today. When people you admire disappoint you you have to be the bigger person and move on !"

Halle Berry alleges Drake used a photo of her without asking her first. Instagram

TODAY.com has reached out to representatives for Drake for comment.

Halle Berry gets slimed at Nickelodeon's 25th Annual Kids' Choice Awards held at Galen Center on March 31, 2012. Christopher Polk/KCA2012 / Getty Images for KCA

Others in the comment section had their own thoughts on the photo usage, sparking debate.

One person wrote, "It’s not that big of a deal. The #1 artist in the world uses you as a cover for a song you should be grateful. How do you even see anything bad about that."

Meanwhile, others took Berry's side, writing, "these comments are so gross drake fans are not it love u halle."

Drake's new album, "For All the Dogs," will be released Oct. 6.