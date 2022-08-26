Dinah Jane hilariously admits that Fifth Harmony might not have had the best red carpet style back in the day.

On Wednesday, Aug. 26, the former girl group member shared a video of herself reacting to a viral TikTok that someone made about "how bad Fifth Harmony was styled as a girl group."

"Nine times out of 10: they always look like they were dressed for different events and nothing ever made sense," @olivialayne6 — a TikTok user who regular comments on pop culture and fashion — said. "So I want to go over some of the best examples of that."

"I'm scared," Dinah Jane hilariously wrote over the video while smiling.

Fifth Harmony — comprised of members Dinah Jane, Ally Brooke, Normani, Lauren Jauregui and Camila Cabello until her departure from the group in 2016 — finished third on the second season of “The X Factor” in 2012. Soon after, they signed a recording contract with Simon Cowell’s label, and put out two albums with Cabello, and one more after she left to pursue a solo career.

The group spawned the hits “Worth It” in 2015 and “Work from Home” in 2016 which peaked at number four on the Billboard 100. That track became the highest-charted girl group song since “Buttons” by “The Pussycat Dolls" was released a decade earlier.

On TikTok, Olivia showed a picture of Fifth Harmony at the 2016 iHeartRadio MuchMusic Video Awards wearing what appeared to be an all-pink and nude-colored looks.

Camila Cabello, Normani Hamilton, Dinah-Jane Hansen, Lauren Jauregui and Ally Brooke of Fifth Harmony on June 19, 2016, in Toronto, Canada. Sonia Recchia / Getty Images

"This is so bad that it's diabolical like that's the only word that I can think of," she said.

The TikTok user explained that their outfits didn't look "cohesive" at all because everyone was wearing different shades of pink and "none of them" went together.

While watching the video, Dinah Jane scrunched up her face and laughed. She then agreed with Olivia when she said that she disliked the outfits that the girl group wore to the 16th Latin Grammy Awards in 2015.

Another set of looks dragged by the TikTok user. David Becker / Getty Images

Dinah Jane gave a thumbs down and pointed to herself. In the clip, she mouthed, "me too."

Olivia added, "I think four out of the five dresses here are absolutely hideous. Normani's outfit is awful. Ally's dress is so matronly, and then I just think these dresses are ugly."

The TikTok user — who boasts more than 150,000 followers — then went into more detail about Fifth Harmony's outfits and called out Dinah Jane herself.

"Out of all of them, it feels like Dinah was the one that was always left out of the group chat. Her and Ally (Brooke) were always my least favorite dressers of the group, but Dinah's outfits specifically were the most consistently off," she said.

Dinah Jane laughed at the criticism and even shared a loudly crying face emoji over the clip.

"Clearly, everyone in the group chat agreed to wear black, and then here's Dinah." Mike Coppola / Getty Images

She laughed again when the fan showed a picture of Fifth Harmony at the "Elvis Duran Z100 Morning Show" in February 2016 and used that as an example.

"Clearly, everyone in the group chat agreed to wear black, and then here's Dinah," she said while showing off the look. "What the f--k?"

"I'm sorry," Dinah Jane mouthed while smiling.

"OK that hurt w the throwback, but very much valid 😭🤣🤣," she captioned the clip.

In the comments, one person wrote, "They had everything but harmony 💀," and Dinah Jane responded, "Ha. Good one 🤣."

Another said, "Sis, stylists coordination left the chat while dressing fifth harmony😂."

Dinah Jane replied, "And at the time we thought we was cute n it made sense but," adding an expletive to finish off her thought.