The Eagles announce ‘Long Goodbye’ farewell tour: ‘This is our swan song’

The Eagles have taken it to the limit.

The legendary rock group has announced its final tour, dubbed “The Long Goodbye.”

“We know how fortunate we are, and we are truly grateful,” the band said in a statement. “Our long run has lasted far longer than any of us ever dreamed. But, everything has its time, and the time has come for us to close the circle. The official farewell tour is currently in the planning stages. We want to give all our fans a chance to see us on this final round.”

Thirteen shows have initially been announced, with more to come.

“During ‘The Long Goodbye,’ the Eagles — Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, with Vince Gill and Deacon Frey — will perform as many shows in each market as their audience demands. The tour is expected to continue into 2025,” a press release for the tour said.

The Eagles plan to give their fans one final thrill in their last tour. Ron Koch

The band says “the difficulties of booking venues for multiple nights” may result in returning to select cities for additional dates, if the interest is there.

“Most importantly, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts for embracing this band and its music,” the group said. “At the end of the day, you are the reason we have been able to carry on for over five decades. This is our swan song, but the music goes on and on.”

The Eagles are one of music's most enduring acts. Formed in 1971, they have sold more than 150 million albums worldwide and won six Grammy Awards, and were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1998. Their album "Their Greatest Hits 1971-1975" is the bestselling album in history, certified 38 times platinum.

Where will the Eagles perform during their farewell tour?

The first batch of shows will kick off Sept. 7 in New York City. Here is the full slate of dates that have been announced so far.

Sept. 7 — New York City — Madison Square Garden

Sept. 11 — Boston — TD Garden

Sept. 16 — Newark, New Jersey — Prudential Center

Sept. 20 — Belmont Park, New York — UBS Arena

Oct. 5 — Denver — Ball Arena

Oct. 9 — Indianapolis — Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Oct. 13 — Detroit — Little Caesars Arena

Oct. 17 — Cleveland — Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Nov. 2 — Atlanta — State Farm Arena

Nov. 7 — Charlotte, North Carolina — Spectrum Center

Nov. 9 — Raleigh, North Carolina — PNC Arena

Nov. 14 — Lexington, Kentucky — Rupp Arena

Nov. 17 — St. Paul, Minnesota — Xcel Energy Center

Who will join the Eagles on their farewell tour?

Steely Dan, who, like the Eagles, is in the Rock & Rock Hall of Fame, will join the band on the tour.

How do I get tickets to the Eagles' farewell tour?

Presale tickets and VIP packages will go on sale July 12 for all announced shows, while a general on-sale will begin July 14 at 10 a.m. local time.