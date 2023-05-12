Watch Dolly Parton’s fiery performance of new single at ACM Awards

Dolly Parton’s world premiere of her new single, “World on Fire,” was pretty hot.

The legendary singer performed the track for the first time in public May 11 at the ACM Awards, which she co-hosted with Garth Brooks.

The performance opened with Parton covered from the waist down in a giant skirt that featured a map of the world.

“Liar, liar, the world’s on fire/ Whatcha gonna do when it all burns down/ Fire, fire, burning higher/ Still got time to turn it all around,” she sang, belting out the chorus at the top of the performance before the skirt was whisked off of her, revealing a black outfit.

Parton stood on a small platform, performing the song, while a group of backup dancers did their thing behind her and a small fire raged in the background. About halfway through, confetti came flying across the stage.

“World on Fire” appears to show Parton’s concern with the times we’re living in.

“Don’t get me started on politics/ Now how are we to live in a world like this/ Greedy politicians present and past/ They wouldn’t know the truth if it bit ‘em in the a-- / Now tell me what is truth/ Have we all lost sight/ Of common decency /Of wrong and right?” she sings.

She also ponders if we’re able to turn things around.

“Can we rise above/ Can't we show some love/ Do we just give up or make a change/ We know all too well /We’ve all been through hell/ Time to break the spell in heaven’s name,” she sings.

“This is a song I felt very inspired to write. I think it speaks about everything and to everyone this day and time,” Parton said in a statement on her website. “I hope it is something that will touch you and maybe touch enough people to want to make a change for the better.”

“World on Fire” is the lead single from Parton’s first rock album, “Rockstar,” due out Nov. 17. The album features nine original songs and 21 covers. A slew of A-list stars appear on the album, including Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Lizzo, Elton John, Pink, Sheryl Crow, Sting and Miley Cyrus.

“I’m so excited to finally present my first Rock and Roll album ‘Rockstar’!” Dolly wrote on her website. “I am very honored and privileged to have worked with some of the greatest iconic singers and musicians of all time and to be able to sing all the iconic songs throughout the album was a joy beyond measure. I hope everybody enjoys the album as much as I’ve enjoyed putting it together!”