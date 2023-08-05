Dolly Parton is performing at Ellis Theater. Here's how to get tickets to the show

Tickets for Dolly Parton's upcoming Philadelphia, Mississippi performances are just days away from becoming available to purchase and country music fans are already preparing for the big event.

The Congress of Country Music shared details on Facebook for the fundraising event at Ellis Theater at the end of August, announcing that the "9 to 5" singer will give two full shows.

Proceeds from the event will go to support Dolly’s Imagination Library and the Congress of Country Music.

If fans are unable to get tickets next week, there will also be a chance to reserve a spot at the outdoor Dolly Party and Dollytron viewing area.

Here's what to know about tickets and the highly anticipated event.

When do tickets go on sale?

The link for tickets will go live Tuesday, Aug. 8 at 9 a.m. CT on the Congress of Country Music website and on its Facebook page.

For those who don't want to purchase online, tickets will also be available in person starting Tuesday at the Ellis Theater box office.

"However, tickets may be sold out and not available upon your arrival. We do encourage you to use the ticketing link for fastest access," the Congress of Country Music posted on their Facebook page, adding that the theater is limited to 500 seats.

How much will tickets cost?

According to the Congress of Country Music, tickets will range from $350 to $3,500 with a limit of four per person.

For $35, fans can attain access to the Dolly Party and Dollytron viewing area, an outdoor event area broadcasting the live performance with food and drink vendors.

"Outdoor viewing will take place rain or shine. PLEASE BRING YOUR CHAIR!! We do ask that you not make a large blanketed area or pallet. We want everyone to be able to have a seat," the organization advised.

When will the performances be?

The country music icon will take the Ellis Theater stage Saturday, Aug. 26 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. for two full performances with no opening act.

Fans will choose which show to attend at the time of ticket purchase.

There are currently no plans for a meet and greet.