Dolly Parton thinks Beyoncé’s “Act II” of “Renaissance” could feature a cover of her beloved 1973 hit song “Jolene.”

In an interview with Knox News on March 11, Parton talked about Beyoncé's upcoming country album, slated to be released on March 29, and said she thinks the "Formation" singer has already recorded "Jolene" for her new body of work.

“Well, I think she has! I think she’s recorded ‘Jolene’ and I think it’s probably gonna be on her country album, which I’m very excited about that,” Parton told the outlet. “I love her! She’s a beautiful girl and a great singer.”

“We’ve kind of sent messages back and forth through the years,” she added. “And she and her mother were like fans, and I was always touched that they were fans, and I always thought she was great.”

During the 2024 Super Bowl, Beyoncé announced on Instagram that she was coming out with "Act II," the next installment of her "Renaissance" album.

Beyoncé supports Jay-Z as he accepts the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award during the 66th Grammy Awards on February 4 in Los Angeles. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

To give fans a taste of her new work, she also released two new singles, “Texas Hold ‘Em” and “16 Carriages," and both quickly started climbing the charts.

"Texas Hold 'Em" made its way to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, making Beyoncé the first Black woman to ever hold that position.

After Beyoncé's amazing feat, Parton went on Instagram to share her thoughts about the superstar's new country album.

“I’m a big fan of Beyoncé and very excited that she’s done a country album,” Parton said in a Feb. 22 statement. “So congratulations on your Billboard Hot Country number one single. Can't wait to hear the full album!”

In her interview with Knox News, Parton echoed the same sentiment and responded to critics who said Beyoncé knows nothing of cowboy culture.

“A lot of people don’t realize Beyoncé is a country girl. She’s from Texas,” Parton said. “I think we belong wherever we can do good, and her song is number one across every chart in the whole world, I think. So, I mean, who can argue with that?”

In February, Beyoncé’s mom, Tina Knowles, also defended her daughter on Instagram by sharing some throwback pics of the singer in cowboy attire.