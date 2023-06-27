Concertgoer appears to throw ashes at Pink during performance

A fan tossed what appeared to be a bag containing the ashes of their dead mother on stage at a weekend Pink concert for the British Summer Time Festival in London.

The 43-year-old performer appeared stunned and paused singing to address the unidentified fan.

“This is your mom?” asked Pink as she held the bag in a video clip from the incident.

“I don’t know how I feel about this,” she said, before placing the alleged ashes on the stage floor and resuming the performance.

Online observers panned the bizarre episode on social media.

“That’s so wrong in many ways…” one person tweeted.

“This isn’t even funny though it’s just weird,” another wrote.

The ash-throwing incident represents what many concertgoers have called an uptick in poor concert etiquette, including inconsiderate and sometimes dangerous behavior from fans.

Earlier this month, a fan hurled a phone at singer Bebe Rexha. Rexha’s eye was injured and she was taken to a local hospital.

The alleged assailant later said he thought “it would be funny,” according to police.

In the same week, singer Ava Max was slapped by an audience member who rushed the stage.

“He slapped me so hard that he scratched the inside of my eye,” Max said of the attack.

Fans and experts speculate that the bad fan behavior can be explained by a combination of poor socializing skills following the pandemic, alcohol intoxication, and competitive bids for virality.

