The Chicks reschedule several shows due to 'illness'

The Chicks are postponing a handful of shows due to health issues.

The country trio — formerly known as The Dixie Chicks and composed of Natalie Maines, Martie Maguire and Emily Strayer — first announced that they would be rescheduling their July 27 show in Nashville, Tennessee, before postponing two additional dates.

“Due to illness, The Chicks must regretfully postpone tonight’s show at Bridgestone Arena. We are working on rescheduling and will provide a new show date as soon as possible,” the statement posted on their Instagram reads. They added that fans are encouraged to hold on to their tickets for the rescheduled date and apologized for “any inconveniences this may cause.”

On July 28, however, they shared an additional update, notifying fans that they are rescheduling three more shows in the coming days due to an undisclosed illness.

The "Cowboy Take Me Away" singers are rescheduling their July 29 show in Knoxville, Tennessee, to Sept. 21.

Their July 30 concert in Greensboro, North Carolina, will now take place on Aug. 8.

The July 27 Nashville performance they canceled the day of is now scheduled for Sept. 23.

"We are so sorry for the inconvenience, but our priority is to put on a show you all deserve," the statement reads in part.

All original tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates, with no additional charges.

The trio is currently on their The Chicks World Tour 2023, which kicked off on July 20 in Oslo, Norway. After making their way through parts of Europe and North America, The Chicks will head to the land down under with concerts in Australia and New Zealand in October.

The multi-Grammy award-winning artists have been sharing photos and updates from their time on the road on their Instagram, and were excited to start the U.S. leg of their tour just three days ago.