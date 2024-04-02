Cher and Jennifer Hudson put on an amazing performance at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

At the event, held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Hudson gave a stunning rendition of Cher's 1989 hit song, "If I Could Turn Back Time," and while she sang the tune, some members in the audience got out of their seats to dance.

Then, right before Cher came onstage, Hudson told the audience that she was not going to introduce the singer, as "she needs no introduction," Hudson said as she started to exit the stage.

We'll be thinking about this performance for a long time. Michael Buckner / Billboard via Getty Images

When Cher took over, she received a big round of applause as she kicked off her performance with "Believe." Then, midway through the song, Hudson came back onstage to finish the rest of the tune with Cher.

While holding Cher's hand, Hudson wrapped up the song by belting out an impressive last note.

"We love you Cher," she said at the end of their performance, and fans echoed the same sentiment online.

"Wowwww!! That was AMAZING!!!" one person commented on the YouTube clip, shared by iHeartRadio, with three flame emoji.

Another wrote, "Love it," with a flame emoji.

A third added, "Oh yeah they did that thing," along with a bunch of purple heart, microphone and blue musical notes emoji.

At the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Cher was honored with the highly coveted icon award. During the event, Meryl Streep gave a speech while introducing Cher to accept the award.

She said, "When I think of Cher, I think of her giant heart, how open it is, how battered it is and how strong it is and how she leads with her heart in everything she does: interacting, her singing, her dancing, her dressing. She just puts it all out there — and it’s brought her lots of prestigious awards.”