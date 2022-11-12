Cardi B, Quavo share emotional tributes to Takeoff after his death: 'You are our angel'

Tributes for Takeoff have continued to pour in across social media following the death of the rapper at age 28 on Nov. 1.

Among those mourning him are fellow Migos member and uncle Quavo, and Cardi B, who is married to Offset, the third member of the trio and Takeoff’s cousin.

Quavo, 31, broke his silence on Saturday, Nov. 11 following the death of his nephew less than two weeks prior.

First, he shared a series of images on Instagram of the duo throughout the years, starting from childhood, all the way to the height of their fame. In the caption, the rapper simply added the infinity sign, rocket ship, broken heart and dove emojis.

In a second post on Instagram penned as a letter to Takeoff, Quavo shared three slides containing a lengthy message dedicated to the late rapper.

“It’s so hard to tell you Ima miss you because you always with me and we did everything together,” Quavo wrote to begin the sprawling statement. “Since we were kids you been by my side lookin up at me, them eyes waiting on me to make the next move..then you followed up right behind me. You always made sure I did it first so you can do it right with me.”

Quavo described the late rapper as not only the “quietest in the room” but also the “funniest person” in the room, too.

“Nothing ever really bothered Take and he didn’t bother anybody,” Quavo wrote. “He the most unbothered person in the world. He never got mad, he never raised his voice, and when he did, he silenced the room because what Take said was law and he wasn’t changing his mind.”

Quavo said his nephew had a “passion for music,” adding, “it was HIS dream to become a rapper cuz I didn’t kno what I wanted to do.”

Despite his success, Quavo said Takeoff was never concerned with the accolades. He explained, “He never worried about titles, credit, or what man got the most shine, that wasn’t him. He didn’t care about none of that as long as we brought it back home to the family!”

“This whole time I’ve been trying to figure out what you really are to me because nephew wasn’t it,” Quavo said. “We hated that word ‘nephew’ or when they said ‘Uncle and Phew’ cuz we always knew we were way closer than that and it made me feel old too. But I knew you weren’t my brother cuz you are my sister’s son, so I couldn’t say brother. Now I finally get it…you are OUR angel watching me and watching us this whole time ini living form making sure EVERYONE FELT UR LOVE AND HUGS while u here and u made our dreams come true.”

Quavo said he was “proud” to be in Takeoff’s life and to be his uncle, adding, “I’m proud we saw the world together and done things we couldn’t ever imagine together.”

“It’s always my responsibility to look after my nephews and nieces I will do that before we make moves or any decisions we gon always say ‘What would Take thing?’” He added. “Always been, ain’t nun gonna change. Me and u knew we got always be with each other for life and jus like now we gon see each other again. I love you with all my heart. I’ll never leave you I guess God jus ain’t need my help. So you can ask Him for me what I gotta do to be with you again!!!!”

To conclude the emotional tribute, Quavo wrote, “Whatever we have to do God to be at that place of paradise send us the tools now cuz we wanna be with Take. Love you nephew!”

Cardi B honored the late rapper in an Instagram post on Friday, Nov. 11. She shared a series of photos of Takeoff in her carousel post, including several snaps of the entire rap trio.

“Takeoff your untimely passing has brought a great deal of pain and sorrow to so many lives,” she wrote in the caption. “The impact you had in this world was so considerable and we have struggled to grasp this tragedy. I am heartbroken but I am grateful for all the precious memories we got to share while you were here with us.”

Cardi B called his death a “nightmare” and described the pain of his loss as “incomparable.”

“The emptiness your brothers are feeling is unbearable and I pray that you give Offset ,Quavo, and your friends and family the strength to keep going as they are trying to cope with this loss,” she continued. “I believe that angels send signs and beautiful dreams to loved ones to assure them that they’re watching them and they’re okay and happy…send your mom some of those.”

The “I Like It” performer reflected on her personal experience as a fan of the rap trio and their legacy, adding, “As a Migos fan it hurts me to look at pictures and videos of y’all together, and hearing y’all songs that changed the music industry and moved the culture and had the clubs lit.”

“It hurts because I know it will never be the same again—but I know your bros and y’all fans will make sure the world never forgets the impact you made,” she added. “I will remember your remarkable talent and your dope a-- personality. I pray that you are at peace and in paradise because you deserve every bit of it. I know God opened the heavenly gates for you with a warm embrace. Rest in power TakeOff I will also love you 4L & after.”

Takeoff was killed during a shooting at a bowling alley in Houston. Houston Police Department Chief Troy Finner confirmed the rapper was found dead outside 810 Billiards & Bowling after a private party. According to KPRC, Quavo was in attendance at the time of the shooting.

Takeoff’s lawyer, Drew Findling, also confirmed the rapper’s death in a statement to NBC News.

“Along with my firm, I am devastated by the tragic death of Kirshnik Ball, known to his fans as Takeoff,” Findling said. “Takeoff was not only a brilliant musical artist with unlimited talent but also a uniquely kind and gentle soul. He will be greatly missed now and always.”

On Friday, Nov. 11, Takeoff was laid to rest during a star-studded memorial at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. Alongside the expected 20,000 attendees, Justin Bieber, Drake, and Cardi B were said to be at the event with remarks made by Quavo and Offset at the service.