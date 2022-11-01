Takeoff, a member of the Grammy-nominated rap trio Migos, died at age 28, his lawyer confirmed to NBC News.

"Along with my firm, I am devastated by the tragic death of Kirshnik Ball, known to his fans as Takeoff," Drew Findling, attorney for the rapper, said in a statement to NBC News. "Takeoff was not only a brilliant musical artist with unlimited talent but also a uniquely kind and gentle soul. He will be greatly missed now and always."

Authorities responded to reports of a shooting at 810 Billiards & Bowling around 2:40 a.m. and found a man with a gunshot wound to the head or neck, police said, according to NBC Houston station KPRC. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not identified the victim of the shooting.

Two other people were injured and taken to nearby hospitals, police said. There were no updates on their conditions as of Monday afternoon.

Police confirmed that one other member of Migos, rapper Quavo, 31, was also in attendance at the time of the shooting, according to KPRC.

The Houston Police Department is investigating what led to the shooting, which they said occurred with about 40 to 50 people in attendance at the venue.

Offset, Takeoff and Quavo of Migos at the 2019 ESPYs on July 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. Rich Fury / Getty Images

Atlanta-based Migos, which also includes rapper Offset, has been one of the most popular and influential rap groups of the past decade since releasing their first hit single in 2013. Quavo and Offset are Takeoff's uncle and cousin, respectively.

The group has released multiple Billboard Hot 100 singles and also received a pair of Grammy nominations in 2018 for Best Rap Album for "Culture" and Best Rap Performance for "Bad and Boujee."

Quavo and Takeoff released an album earlier this month, "Only Built for Infinity Links," that did not include Offset.

Takeoff is the latest high-profile rapper to die from gun violence, following the fatal shootings of rappers Half Ounce, PnB Rock, Young Dolph and Nipsey Hussle, among others, in the past three years.