Bruce Springsteen postpones tour dates to treat peptic ulcer disease

Bruce Springsteen is taking some time off and postponing his upcoming shows.

The musician is seeking medical attention after experiencing symptoms of peptic ulcer disease, Springsteen and The E Street Band announced on their social media on Sept. 6.

“Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band have postponed all performances currently scheduled for September 2023, beginning with tomorrow’s show scheduled for the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York,” the band’s statement read. “Mr. Springsteen is being treated for symptoms of peptic ulcer disease and the decision of his medical advisors is that he should postpone the remainder of his September shows.”

Peptic ulcers are open sores that develop inside the lining of one’s stomach and the upper portion of the small intestine, according to Mayo Clinic. The most common symptom is stomach pain.

“Stomach acid makes the pain worse, as does having an empty stomach,” the website notes, adding that less often, ulcers may cause severe symptoms like vomiting, dark blood in stool, nausea or trouble breathing.

The 73-year-old singer also released his own statement regarding the matter.

“Over here on E Street, we’re heartbroken to have to postpone these shows,” he began. “First, apologies to our fabulous Philly fans who we missed a few weeks ago. We’ll be back to pick these shows up and then some.”

“Thank you for your understanding and support. We’ve been having a blast at our US shows and we’re looking forward to more great times. We’ll be back soon,” he continued, signing off, “Love and God bless all, Bruce.”

The Instagram post also included the rescheduled dates for the postponed shows.

This isn’t the first time the “Born to Run” singer has postponed shows this year. On Aug. 16, his team announced that he would be rescheduling his Aug. 16 and 18 shows due to an unspecified illness.

Springsteen and the E Street Band kicked off their 2023 tour on Feb. 1 in Tampa, Florida. They later added a handful of shows that would extend the tour until Dec. 8, with the last stop in San Francisco.