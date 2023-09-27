Bruce Springsteen postpones rest of his 2023 tour dates due to peptic ulcer disease

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band are postponing the rest of their 2023 tour dates.

Springsteen's team revealed the news Sept. 27 in a statement shared on X, formerly known as Twitter. The "Born In The U.S.A." singer's account explained he won't be able to perform due to his treatment for peptic ulcer disease.

"Bruce Springsteen has continued to recover steadily from peptic ulcer disease over the past few weeks and will continue treatment through the rest of the year on doctor's advice," the statement read. "With this in mind, and out of an abundance of caution, all remaining 2023 tour dates for Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will be postponed until 2024.

"Rescheduled dates for each of the 2023 shows, including those postponed earlier this month, will be announced next week, all taking place at their originally scheduled venues," the statement continued. "When the new 2024 dates are announced, those unable to attend on the new date who purchased their tickets through official ticketing companies have 30 days to request a refund. All tickets for postponed performances will remain valid for the newly announced dates."

While sharing some words of his own, Springsteen said, "Thanks to all my friends and fans for your good wishes, encouragement, and support. I'm on the mend and can't wait to see you all next year."

According to Mayo Clinic, peptic ulcers are open sores that develop on the inside lining of one’s stomach and the upper portion of the small intestine. The most common symptom is stomach pain.

Springsteen's announcement comes after he and the E Street Band postponed two concerts in August and later the rest of their shows in September.

"We’re heartbroken to have to postpone these shows,” Springsteen said in a statement Sept. 6, when it was revealed he was receiving treatment for symptoms of peptic ulcer disease.

“Thank you for your understanding and support. We’ve been having a blast at our U.S. shows and we’re looking forward to more great times," he added. "We’ll be back soon."