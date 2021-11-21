Blue Ivy Carter helps induct dad Jay-Z into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Blue Ivy Carter made an adorable appearance at the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony to celebrate her dad, Jay-Z.
Beyoncé and Jay-Z's oldest child popped up in the tribute video to the rapper's decades-long career.
"Congrats S. Carter, ghost writer. You paid the right price, so we just made your hits tighter," she said toward the end of the four-minute clip before letting out an adorable laugh.
The lyrics come from Jay-Z's 1998 track “Ride Or Die.” The 9-year-old recited a slightly censored version, of course.
During his induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, which was held last month, more than 40 celebrities, including his wife, daughter and mom, Dr. Gloria Carter, delivered lines from some of his most well-known songs.
"In my lifetime, more than a million rhymes, no joking," Beyoncé said to kick off the all-star video. Later, she added, "So gather round hustlers, cause it's about to go down."
Blue Ivy fit right in among the other decorated actors and musicians considering she became the second-youngest Grammy winner earlier this year for her work on her mom's song "Brown Skin Girl."
She is featured on the track and is also listed as a co-writer.
Blue Ivy celebrated the win by turning one of Jay-Z's Grammy Awards into a sippy cup. Considering he has won 23 golden gramophones, he definitely had one to spare.
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony aired on HBO Saturday night and featured other inductees like Tina Turner, Carole King, LL Cool J and Foo Fighters.
The impressive list of peers who paid tribute to Jay-Z included Rihanna, Regina King, Lenny Kravitz, John Legend, Rashida Jones, Kevin Hart, Lena Waithe, Halle Berry, Questlove, Naomi Campbell, Jamie Foxx, Trevor Noah and Kerry Washington among many others.