Blue Ivy Carter helps induct dad Jay-Z into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Blue Ivy Carter made an adorable appearance at the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony to celebrate her dad, Jay-Z.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z's oldest child popped up in the tribute video to the rapper's decades-long career.

"Congrats S. Carter, ghost writer. You paid the right price, so we just made your hits tighter," she said toward the end of the four-minute clip before letting out an adorable laugh.

The lyrics come from Jay-Z's 1998 track “Ride Or Die.” The 9-year-old recited a slightly censored version, of course.

The 9-year-old let out an adorable laugh before falling out of frame. Tenth Planet Productions / YouTube

During his induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, which was held last month, more than 40 celebrities, including his wife, daughter and mom, Dr. Gloria Carter, delivered lines from some of his most well-known songs.

"In my lifetime, more than a million rhymes, no joking," Beyoncé said to kick off the all-star video. Later, she added, "So gather round hustlers, cause it's about to go down."

Jay-Z speaks after being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Oct. 30, 2021. Gaelen Morse / Reuters

Blue Ivy fit right in among the other decorated actors and musicians considering she became the second-youngest Grammy winner earlier this year for her work on her mom's song "Brown Skin Girl."

She is featured on the track and is also listed as a co-writer.

Blue Ivy celebrated the win by turning one of Jay-Z's Grammy Awards into a sippy cup. Considering he has won 23 golden gramophones, he definitely had one to spare.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony aired on HBO Saturday night and featured other inductees like Tina Turner, Carole King, LL Cool J and Foo Fighters.

The impressive list of peers who paid tribute to Jay-Z included Rihanna, Regina King, Lenny Kravitz, John Legend, Rashida Jones, Kevin Hart, Lena Waithe, Halle Berry, Questlove, Naomi Campbell, Jamie Foxx, Trevor Noah and Kerry Washington among many others.