Blue Ivy pays tribute to dad Jay-Z, turns Grammy into a sippy cup

Between them, Beyonce and Jay-Z have pretty much cornered the market on Grammy Awards. She's got 28; he's got 23. And as of Sunday, their daughter Blue Ivy Carter earned her first — making her the second-youngest recipient of music's highest accolade.

So it's no surprise that they're repurposing at least one!

Beyonce shared a pair of cute photos of Blue Ivy using her Grammy as a sippy cup. Beyonce / Instagram

Beyonce herself let us into how that's all working out in a terrific Instagram video montage timeline Thursday, which featured her acceptance speech, followed by images of her at each of her winning ceremonies, all set to the tune of her "Black Parade."

Blue Ivy, 9, won her first Grammy Sunday. Beyonce / Instagram

But then she sneaked in a couple of Blue Ivy just for fun — featuring the 9-year-old looking directly at the camera with a beautiful headpiece, one of her cuddling a Grammy while wearing a crown ... and one where she's inverting the speaker of the Grammy gramophone and drinking from a straw dipped inside, just like it was a sippy cup!

Jay-Z, daughter Blue Ivy Carter and Beyonce attend the 60th Annual Grammy Awards in 2018. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for NARAS

Now, this isn't just some youthful whim; Blue Ivy is not disrespecting the award in any way. It's actually a visual shoutout to her father.

Back in 2014, as he picked up a Grammy for best rap/sung collaboration, he quipped, "I want to tell Blue, 'Daddy got a gold sippy cup for you," he said, then turned the Grammy sideways.

Well, Blue Ivy did not forget!

The whole Carter family has reason to be excited: Blue Ivy won earlier in the day for working on her mom's song "Brown Skin Girl," and with her wins Sunday night, Beyonce became the most honored performer in Grammy history. She called the win "overwhelming."

Jay-Z holds his Grammy at the 56th Grammy Awards in 2014. Michael Tran / FilmMagic

"As an artist, I believe it's my job, and all of our jobs, to reflect the times," she said in her acceptance speech. "And it's been such a difficult time. So I wanted to uplift, encourage and celebrate all the beautiful Black queens and kings that continue to inspire me and inspire the whole world."

Clearly, Blue Ivy is one of the inspired!