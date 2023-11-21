Is Beyoncé headed for a Las Vegas residency? Justin Sylvester shares what he knows

Beyoncé may be gearing up to star in her own Las Vegas residency.

The "Cuff It" singer, 42, is allegedly in talks to stage her own show at Sphere on the Las Vegas Strip, according to E! News co-host Justin Sylvester, who shared the news on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna on Nov. 21.

"You guys, there is a rumor that Beyoncé is coming to Vegas for a residency. But I'm not just talking any stage. I'm talking the $2.3 billion Sphere," said Sylvester to co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager.

"Can you imagine Beyoncé at the Sphere? That would be wild," gushed Jenna.

"That would be wild," agreed Hoda.

Beyoncé’s people are allegedly “in talks” with the venue and “apparently Beyoncé wants $10 million to produce this thing,” added Sylvester. “Translation for you guys out there: She wants $10 million to start thinking about it. So this could happen.”

Sylvester cited a New York Post report that claimed Beyoncé’s husband, rapper and businessman Jay-Z, and her mother, Tina Knowles, have toured Sphere separately in recent weeks.

“Now, you know Beyoncé doesn’t do anything unless her mama says, ‘You do it,’” said Sylvester.

Many of Beyoncé’s superstar peers, including Adele, Lady Gaga and Britney Spears, have either already performed in or are now performing in their own Las Vegas residencies.

If Beyoncé does end up onstage at Sphere, she could be the second musical act to perform at the new state-of-the-art venue, which is the largest spherical structure in the world and features 580,000 square feet of fully programmable LED lights.

Irish hitmaker U2 was the first to take the stage at Sphere when the band kicked off its “U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere” residency there on Sept. 29.

In October, Beyoncé wrapped up her five-month long "Renaissance World Tour." At the time, Entertainment Weekly reported that it was the highest-grossing tour by a female artist in history, and the seventh-highest-grossing tour overall.