Unlike Adele, Rich Paul listens to Adele’s music

Adele doesn't make a habit of listening to her songs.

The pop music superstar was asked by The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published Dec. 7 whether she listens to her own music.

"Rich does, it drives me insane," she answered, referring to boyfriend Rich Paul. "And it’s funny because in my car with my driver, he knows if my song comes on, he has to turn the radio, just turn it off (laughs). I don’t like it at all."

Adele noted that Paul always hears her songs while traveling on a plane. It happens so often that they never know if the airlines are being intentional with their setlists or not.

"The airplanes always play my music, and we can’t work out if it’s because they know that we are together, or if it’s just what they do," she said.

Adele and Rich Paul at the basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies on April 28 in LA. Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

Elsewhere in the interview, the 16-time Grammy winner discussed the personal connection she feels with her songs.

“With my music, and for whoever listens to it, I think I’m not the best singer in the world at all, but no one else can sing my songs like me because they didn’t write them,” she said.

“No one can sing my songs like me, period. They can’t sing. The lyrics are not their own. And I don’t think anyone else should sing my songs,” Adele laughed.

When asked about Aretha Franklin’s cover of her hit 2011 song “Rolling in the Deep,” Adele elaborated on her perspective.

“Apart from Aretha Franklin. No, I don’t mind it when they do, but I’m just saying, they’re never going to be able to emote it. Same way that I can’t sing other people’s songs. I didn’t write the lyrics, and I can’t sing as well as them,” she said of other artists covering her music. “But it’s just like, I would choose this any day. Also, the lethargicness of it for me is fantastic.”