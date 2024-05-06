Colleen Hoover’s bestselling book ‘Verity’ is becoming a movie. What to know

Another Colleen Hoover novel is coming to the big screen. Hoover's bestselling thriller "Verity" is currently in development at Amazon MGM Studios, the Hollywood Reporter reported.

Hillary Seitz, who is known for writing 2002's "Insomnia," 2008's "Eagle Eye" and 2021's "The Unforgivable" will be writing the script for "Verity" while Nick Antosca and Alex Hedlund act as producers for the film.

News of "Verity" becoming a movie comes less than three months before Hoover premieres her first film adaptation: "It Ends With Us," starring Blake Lively.

Read on to learn everything there is to know about "Verity" becoming a movie.

Colleen Hoover's book "Verity" will be turning into a movie. Amazon

When is it coming out?

No release date has been announced as yet for "Verity." Per the Hollywood Reporter, Seitz is "currently writing" the script.

What is 'Verity' about?

"Verity" is a thriller with literary themes.

Lowen Ashleigh, a struggling writer, thinks she's come across the opportunity of a lifetime when she gets hired by best-selling author Verity Crawford's husband.

Verity is in a coma. Lowen's job? Finish Verity's books.

Living with Verity's family, Lowen discovers an unfinished manuscript Verity had written and learns things may not be as they first appeared.

The manuscript seems to share details about Verity's not-so-perfect life behind the scenes, including details about the recent deaths of her young twin daughters.

But since it's hard to tell fact from fiction, Lowen decides to figure out whether the manuscript is true or not.

Notably, Verity's name means "truth" in Latin, and the book is all about the search for just that. Fans are still digesting, and debating, the book's ending.

Who will be starring in the film? The cast list for "Verity" still has yet to be announced. Keep checking back for more updates.