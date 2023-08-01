Jason Momoa got a snowy surprise for his birthday.

The actor, 44, celebrated the big day Aug. 1 in absolute shock as flurries began to fall from the summer sky.

Momoa posted an Instagram reel of himself walking around shirtless in the snow, which he captioned "HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME. ITS SNOWING."

"What the hell is going on?" the actor said in the video as he panned to a view of the August winter wonderland. "Aug. 1. Never in my life, 44 years, did I ever get into a hot tub when it's snowing."

Though Momoa did not tag the video with a location, he said in a subsequent video that he was in Queenstown, New Zealand.

Momoa's delight was visible as snowflakes collected in his beard and hair, as well as over his chest.

"It's snowing, baby!" he yelled.

He settled into the hot tub amid the falling flakes, sipping on a drink.

"Cheers everybody, love you," he finished the video. "Aloha."

In a follow-up Instagram post, Momoa shared several more moments from his birthday, as well as a special birthday wish.

He posted multiple videos of the New Zealand landscape, including the nighttime view from the hot tub.

“There’s mountains,” he said in a voiceover. “The stars are beautiful. It’d be pretty magical if it snows today.”

Panning across the view in another video from the same post, Momoa shared his love for the scenery.

"Happy birthday to me. One of my favorite places on earth, the South Island of New Zealand," he said behind the camera. "Look at this, it's all worth saving for our kids and the next generation."

Momoa shares two children with ex-wife Lisa Bonet, daughter Lola Iolani, 16, and son Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha, 14.

To combat plastic waste, Momoa founded recyclable bottled water company Mananalu in 2019. For his birthday, he asked viewers to stop using single-use plastics.

"Get them out of our land, get them out of our oceans," he said. "That's my birthday wish."