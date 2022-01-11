See the teaser for Ye’s documentary that’s been in the making for 20 years

Netflix has released a new teaser trailer for its upcoming documentary about the artist Ye, formerly known as Kanye West.

The docuseries, “jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy,” follows Ye’s journey from aspiring rapper to global superstar and features intimate footage of him recording in the studio and hanging out with friends and family.

The nearly one-minute teaser trailer includes footage of Ye, 44, dancing in a kitchen with his mother, Donda West, who died in 2007. Ye’s 2021 album, “Donda,” was named after her.

Another moment from the teaser shows throwback footage of Pharrell Williams hanging out with Ye in a studio.

“Very rarely do you encounter self-contained people,” Williams appears to say of the iconic rapper in a voiceover. “This man can do everything himself. He livin’ it.”

The directing duo Coodie Simmons and Chike Ozah (aka Coodie & Chike), two of Ye’s longtime collaborators, created “jeen-yuhs” using footage gathered from their time with the rapper that spans more than two decades.

In an earlier Netflix interview, Coodie looked back on his early memories of Ye, when he was still a young artist in Chicago looking for his break.

“When I first met Kanye, he was this kid that would come in this barbershop … Kanye would come up there and get his hair cut, but he would come with beats,” he said. “I remember he had the one beat that Jay-Z picked later on in life, called ‘H to the Izz-O’ … He was this kid with braces, but you know, this dude was talented.”

Act one of the “jeen-yuhs” trilogy will be released in theaters nationwide on Feb. 10, and the full series will premiere on Netflix on Feb. 16.