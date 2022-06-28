The Sanderson sisters are back in a bewitching new trailer for the highly anticipated “Hocus Pocus 2.”

Kathy Najimy, Bette Midler and Sarah Jessica Parker are reprising their roles from the hit 1993 movie and returning to Salem in the upcoming Disney+ film.

The trailer, which dropped Tuesday, opens with a few girls discussing how they’re going to celebrate one of their birthdays before a shopkeeper, played by Sam Richardson, chimes in with some ominous words.

“You know, legend has it it’s on the 16th birthday that a witch gets her powers,” he says.

Two girls then appear to read a spell that causes the ground beneath them to split and bring back the Sanderson sisters.

“Lock up your children. Yes, Salem, we’re back!” Midler’s character Winifred yells as they return.

Kathy Najimy, Bette Midler and Sarah Jessica Parker look to conjure more movie magic in "Hocus Pocus 2." Disney +

The clip then ends with a man at a carnival who’s delighted to see them, noting they must be looking for the stage.

“Always,” Midler says, with a hint of mischief in her voice, while her sisters stand beside her.

“It’s been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century sisters, and they are looking for revenge,” Disney+ said in a statement about the movie.

“Now it is up to three high-school students to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before dawn on All Hallow’s Eve.”

“Hocus Pocus 2” will premiere Sept. 30. The film will also star Doug Jones, Whitney Peak, Hannah Waddingham, Lilia Buckingham, Belissa Escobedo, Tony Hale, Juju Brener, Froy Gutierrez, Taylor Paige Henderson and Nina Kitchen.