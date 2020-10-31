2020 has been a wild year so why not get the Sanderson sisters back together? The cast of "Hocus Pocus" — including Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy (plus just about every other celebrity we can think of) — gathered virtually on Friday night for a reunion and a good cause.

In a very campy, nostalgia-packed hour disguised as a mock documentary about the Sanderson sisters, viewers were treated to Hollywood's finest reminiscing about the trio of campy witches. We got to watch, so here's our recap of the "Hocus Pocus" reunion in case you missed it.

A behind-the-scenes peak at the "Hocus Pocus" reunion. NYRP

Here's what we learned at the "Hocus Pocus" reunion:

Meryl Streep told a story about how Winifred visited her on the set of "Into The Woods" — in which she portrayed a witch, obviously — while the original Dani Dennison, Thora Birch, explained in character how traumatizing that night was 27 years ago.

Glenn Close casually dressed as Cruella de Vil — who, as best we can recall, did not have magical powers but was evil so perhaps all fictional villains know each other? — and explained her distant relative taught harpsichord to the sisters before being cursed by them.

Comedian Billy Eichner and actor Alex Brightman played Harry Potter's relatives and explained the Sanderson Sisters had been expelled from Hogwarts. (Yes, bonkers we know.)

The plot — we think? — revolved around Midler (in character as Winifred) searching for her sisters. Eventually, she found John Stamos as the devil himself, who said she needed to host a fundraiser to track them down.

Naturally, the trio performed a spirited rendition of "I Put a Spell On You," which was captured by pirating fans and shared countless times on social media.

Who else made appearances during the reunion? Midler's daughter Sophie von Haselberg, Bella Hadid, Billy Crystal, Jamie Lee Curtis, Todrick Hall, Jennifer Hudson, Michael Kors, Adam Lambert, George Lopez, Alex Moffat, Martin Short, Sarah Silverman and Kenan Thompson, to name a few.

"In Search of the Sanderson Sisters: A Hocus Pocus Hulaween Takeover" benefitted Midler’s nonprofit, the New York Restoration Project, which helps preserve open green spaces in New York City.

And while the plot didn't really make sense but it was all worth it for a good cause and the ending, which featured pop diva Mariah Carey who showed up dressed as a Christmas elf. “Halloween’s nearly over… so scat!" she said to the Sanderson sisters. "It’s my turn!”

The credits rolled over her classic holiday bop, "All I Want for Christmas Is You," officially taking us from one holiday season into the next.

Only 55 days 'til Christmas!