'Hocus Pocus 2' is coming to Disney+ — here's what we know about the sequel

Come, we fly!

A “Hocus Pocus” sequel is definitely in the works, and it will air exclusively on Disney+.

Disney’s streaming service confirmed the news in a tweet on Thursday.

Coming exclusively to @DisneyPlus is Hocus Pocus 2, the spooky sequel to the 1993 Halloween classic! @AdamMShankman is set to direct. — Disney (@Disney) December 10, 2020

Adam Shankman, the director of films such as “Hairspray" and “A Walk to Remember,” is set to direct the follow-up to the 1993 Halloween cult classic.

Of course, this update on the sequel leaves fans with more burning questions than answers, such as the release date and most importantly, what will the Sanderson sisters be up to this time around?

Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy will be reprising their roles as the witchy trio from the original movie but beyond that, details about the plot are being kept under wraps.

Midler did tell People in October that she had seen an outline for "Hocus Pocus 2" and that it was "pretty great."

It no surprise that Midler jumped at the chance to sink her teeth into the role of Winnie Sanderson once more, because as she told TODAY’s Willie Geist in 2016, “Hocus Pocus” is her favorite of all the films she’s done.

“I have to say, I’m flawless in that movie,” she said. “It’s the only time I’ve ever actually disappeared behind a real mask, and it was so liberating. It was so much fun to find this way of moving, this way of holding your hands, and this voice. It was just great.”

Midler and her “Hocus Pocus” co-stars stepped briefly back into their roles as the Sanderson sisters a few months ago, starring in a zany, one-hour reunion for charity, "In Search of the Sanderson Sisters: A Hocus Pocus Hulaween Takeover."

Apparently, it didn’t take long for Midler, Parker and Najimy to slip right back into character.

"We saw each other for the first time as those characters in 27 years and it was like it was yesterday," Midler told Jenna Bush Hager on TODAY in October. "Right back to our same relationships, our same way of improvising, our same way of mugging (for the camera)."

Disney hasn’t shared when we can expect "Hocus Pocus 2," but here’s hoping the Sanderson sisters will be together again by next Halloween!