Ryan Gosling and Mikey Day dress up as Beavis and Butt-Head for ‘Fall Guy’ premiere

Beavis and Butt-Head took over the “Fall Guy” premiere in Los Angeles.

To the surprise of many, Ryan Gosling and “Saturday Night Live” cast member Mikey Day reprised their Beavis and Butt-Head characters from their hilarious and viral sketch at the April 30 event.

Gosling wore a blue “Death Rocks” t-shirt like the one he had on during the “SNL” sketch, as well as had his bleached pompadour and prosthetic nose while posing on the red carpet of the premiere of his new action movie.

Ryan Gosling and Mikey Day dressed as Beavis and Butt-Head at the Los Angeles premiere of "The Fall Guy" at Dolby Theatre on April 30, 2024. Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

Day also had on his black “Skull” shirt, prosthetics and gums showing.

The guys even crashed Emily Blunt's Discussing Film interview as their characters. When asked their names, Gosling said Dean and Day said Jeff.

“You’re Emma Blarnt?” Gosling asked Blunt, before she asked if they were getting a lot of attention.

“We met at an AI conference,” Gosling replied in character, with Day adding, “We got some attention and now we’re at a premiere.”

The three stars and interviewer continued their bit, referencing their similarity to Beavis and Buttt-Head.

Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt at the "The Fall Guy" premiere at Dolby Theatre on April 30, 2024 in Hollywood. Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

While Gosling and Day had their fun, it appears “The Fall Guy” star did step out as himself to promote the movie.

Cameras also snapped photos of him in an aqua suit and posing with leading lady Blunt.

Gosling and Day made their debut as the Beavis and Butt-Head-looking characters during the April 13 episode of “SNL.”

The sketch centered around an AI discussion between Kenan Thompson’s MIT professor Norman Hemming and Heidi Gardner's NewsNation host Bobbi Moore. During the skit, the professor becomes distracted by a man in the audience who looks like the character of the 90s cartoon.

“There’s a gentleman in your audience who looks strikingly similar to Beavis from the cartoon ‘Beavis and Butt-Head,’” Thompson tells Gardner.

Kenan Thompson as Professor Norman Hemming, Mikey Day as Dean, Chloe Fineman as Patricia Faulkner, and host Ryan Gosling as Jeff during the "Beavis and Butt-Head" sketch on "Saturday Night Live" on April 13, 2024. NBC / Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images

As their conversation continues, the professor once again becomes distracted, and this time by Gosling's Beavis.

The sketch went viral after Gardner broke character because she was uncontrollably laughing because of their hilarious characters. Gosling also struggled to keep a straight face once he was seated next to Day.