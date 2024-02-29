Dwayne Johnson is applauding his former co-star Rebecca Ferguson for calling out an actor who she says berated her on a movie set.

Ferguson, who currently appears in "Dune: Part Two," revealed this week on the "Reign with Josh Smith" podcast that an "absolute idiot of a co-star," whom she did not name, repeatedly "screamed" at her on the set of an unnamed project.

"Doesn't matter who it is," she added, before sharing the story of the time she was "proudest" for speaking out and using her voice.

"This human being was being so insecure and angry because this person couldn't get the scenes out," Ferguson explained. "And I think I was so vulnerable and uncomfortable that I got screamed at... and I would cry walking off set.

Despite her fear and discomfort , Ferguson said she found the courage to speak up for herself, even telling the co-star she would rather look at a tennis ball then the co-star’s face while she filmed her scenes.

"I remember the next day I walked on, and I said, 'You get off my set.' It was the first time I've ever spoken — I remember being so scared and I looked at this person and I said, 'You can eff off ... I never want to see you again."

Ferguson recalled that the movie's producers responded by telling her there was no way the actor could exit the set while she acted.

So, Ferguson said she compromised and requested that her co-star turn around during their scenes together so she could act toward the back of their head.

"And I did," she added.

Relaying the story of the "unsafe" movie set brought back the "scared" feelings Ferguson felt at the time. Still, she said the experience taught her how to stand up for herself.

"From that moment, I have never let myself get to a point when I've got home and gone, 'Why did that happen?'" she said.

Ferguson's interview prompted fans online to speculate about the identity of her co-star.

Johnson, who co-starred alongside Ferguson in the 2014 action-fantasy flick “Hercules,” appeared to rule himself out when he tweeted his support for Ferguson.

The former WWE star posted a clip of Ferguson sharing her story with Smith on X, writing, “Hate seeing this but love seeing her stand up to bulls---. Rebecca was my guardian angel sent from heaven on our set. I love that woman.”

He added, “I’d like to find out who did this.”

During her chat with Smith, Ferguson made clear that neither Hugh Jackman, with whom she co-starred in 2017’s “The Greatest Showman” and 2021’s “Reminiscence,” nor Tom Cruise, her “Mission: Impossible” franchise co-star, were who she was talking about.