Move over, Barbie: A Polly Pocket movie is in the works. What we know

Just when you thought that Barbie ruled the box office, we've got new details about the upcoming Polly Pocket movie.

The Lena Dunham-directed film, which was first announced in June 2021, will feature "Emily in Paris" star Lily Collins as a live-action Polly Pocket, the other Mattel doll that stole kids' hearts with her fun-loving spirit and girl power.

The movie will tell the story of a young girl and a pocket-sized woman who form a friendship.

Robbie Brenner, the head of Mattel Films, told Variety this week that Dunham’s script for the family-friendly comedy is a “great" one.

Former "Girls" star Lena Dunham, left, and "Emily in Paris" star Lily Collins, are collaborating on an upcoming "Polly Pocket" movie. Kate Green/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA / Cindy Ord/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

“First of all, they are two of my favorite ladies ever,” Brenner said of the Dunham-Collins team. “It’s been an amazing collaboration. Lena is so collaborative and rolls up her sleeves and really likes to roll around in notes and listen. She’s incredible."

"Lily is so smart and so specific and so productorial. It’s just been an incredible collaboration, so we are thrilled about it. Hopefully, we’ll be making that at some point in the future," she added.

Collins, who will also serve as one of the movie's producers, previously told Variety that she was excited to play Polly in the film, which doesn't yet have a release date.

“As a child who was obsessed with Polly Pocket, this is a real dream come true and I can’t wait to bring these tiny toys to the big screen,” Collins said.

The Polly Pocket dolls, which were first licensed to Bluebird Toys in England, took the toy world by storm in the early 1980s. The micro-dolls, which were about an inch tall, were paired with tiny plastic cases that opened to form dollhouses and other fun accessories.

Later in the '80s, Mattel acquired Polly Pocket, making the dolls larger and more lifelike. The dolls have gone on to change size in various incarnations over the year.

Barbie and Polly Pocket are hardly the only Mattel toys with their sights set on the silver screen.

Mattel Films is also hoping to make live-action movies featuring Barney the dinosaur, American Girls dolls, the Masters of the Universe toy line and Hot Wheels, reported Variety.