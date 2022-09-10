Patrick Dempsey shows off his bleach blond hair: ‘Either they love it or they hate it’

Patrick Dempsey is turning heads with his new look.

The 56-year-old actor has been rocking salt and pepper hair, but while attending Disney’s D23 Expo in Anaheim, California, on Sept 9, Dempsey showed off his bleach blond hair.

The former “Grey’s Anatomy” told Variety while on the red carpet that he’s expected to keep the blond hair “a few more months” as he films his new movie “Ferrari.” In the upcoming biopic, the actor plays Italian race car driver Piero Taruffi.

“I love it, it’s great. It’s fun to do something different,” the actor said. “Unfortunately, or fortunately, I’m known for my hair. So, this has really jacked up a lot of people, they don’t know how to embrace it.”

Adding, “Either they love it or they hate it.”

Italian racing driver Piero Taruffi in April 1956 and Patrick Dempsey at Disney D23 Expo in September 2022. Emilio Ronchini\Mondadori via Getty Images/Variety

Dempsey is enjoying his new look and encouraged people to take risks with their hair.

“I like it. Dye your hair, have fun. Blonds have more fun, I have to tell you, it’s true,” he added. “I’m in Italy, driving race cars. So, I can’t complain.”

“Ferrari” tells the story of Italian sports car entrepreneur Enzo Ferrari. Adam Driver stars as Ferrari, with Penelope Cruz playing his wife, Laura Ferrari. Shailene Woodley, Jack O’Connell and Sara Gadon co-star.

While attending the Disney event, Dempsey became a Disney Legend and joined the Hall of Fame program which recognizes individuals who have made an extraordinary and integral contribution to The Walt Disney Company.

“Very honored to become a Disney Legend today — thank you Bob Chapek and @disneyd23,” the actor wrote on his Instagram, posting a black-and-white photo which perfectly showed off his bleached hair.

The actor is also reprising his role as Robert Philip in the “Enchanted” sequel, “Disenchanted.”

The official trailer for the movie was released during the event, which shows how Robert and Giselle's (Amy Adams) lives have panned out since they first met and have since started a family. Idina Menzel and James Marsden also rejoin the cast as Nancy and Prince Edward, respectively.

“Disenchanted” will stream Nov. 24 on Disney+.