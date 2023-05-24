Nicolas Cage is making a DC cameo as a fan-favorite superhero, ‘The Flash’ director says

SPOILER ALERT: This article contains a spoiler for “The Flash,” premiering June 16.

Michael Keaton isn’t the only blast from DC’s past in Warner Bros.’ upcoming superhero tentpole “The Flash.” During an interview with Esquire Middle East, “The Flash” director Andy Muschietti revealed that none other than Nicolas Cage is making a cameo in the movie as Superman. It’s a shocking and full circle moment for comic book movie fans and Cage, who was cast in Tim Burton’s failed “Superman Lives” 25 years ago.

“Nic was absolutely wonderful,” Muschietti said. “Although the role was a cameo, he dove into it… I dreamt all my life to work with him. I hope I can work with him again soon.”

“He is a massive Superman fan. A comic book fanatic,” Muschetti added.

Nicolas Cage fans know that his love for Superman runs deep. Not only did he plan to play the superhero in Burton’s failed project, but he even named his son Kal-El, a reference to Superman’s name on his home planet of Krypton.

Just how Cage’s Superman factors into the plot of “The Flash” remains to be seen. The film is set across the DC multiverse, which explains Michael Keaton’s return as Batman/Bruce Wayne for the first time since starring in Tim Burton’s “Batman” (1989) and “Batman Returns” (1992). Ben Affleck is also reprising his role of Batman/Bruce Wayne from Zack Snyder’s “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” and “Justice League.” With two versions of Batman and Nicolas Cage’s Superman now confirmed for “The Flash,” there’s no telling how many more surprising multiverse cameos will be waiting for fans to discover in the film.

After launching the Batman movie franchise for Warner Bros, Tim Burton turned his attention towards Superman in 1998 with the development of “Superman Lives.” The film was scripted by Kevin Smith and centered on Superman’s fight against Doomsday.

“It was more of a 1980s Superman with like, the samurai black long hair,” Cage recently told Variety about his failed attempt at Superman. “I thought it was gonna be a really different, sort of emo Superman, but we never got there.”

During the same interview, Cage said, “I don’t need to be in the MCU, I’m Nic Cage.” He may not need the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but Cage has finally closed the loop on his 25-year wait to join the DC Universe.

“The Flash” opens in theaters June 16 from Warner Bros.

CORRECTION (May 24, 10:30 a.m. ET): A previous headline stated that Nicolas Cage is making a Marvel cameo. He is making a DC Comics cameo. The change is reflected in a new headline.