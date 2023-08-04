A balding Nicolas Cage will make you do a double take in first look at new movie

Nicolas Cage has gone from Hollywood star to balding academic.

On Aug. 2, A24, the independent entertainment company, released the first look for the actor’s upcoming role in the film “Dream Scenario” and it has people doing a double take.

The photo shared on social media shows a balding Cage looking nearly unrecognizable with a salt and pepper beard and wearing thin glasses.

The actor is layered up, wearing a thick jacket under a knitted sweater and button-up shirt. He has a backpack over one shoulder. A car behind him has the word "loser" sprayed painted on the side.

People shared their thoughts on Cage’s look in the comments section of A24’s Instagram post.

“It took me like a whole 30 seconds to realize this was Nic Cage and not Bruce Willis,” one person wrote, while another added, “First time seeing Nicholas cage not looking like Nicholas cage.”

“He’s giving powerful Travolta vibes,” another person commented.

“Nick Cage in his Paul Giamatti era,” one person also wrote.

“Dream Scenario” is written and directed by Kristoffer Borgli. The film stars Cage as “an inconspicuous academic who is thrust into the limelight after he starts inexplicably appearing in people’s dreams,” per the film's synopsis.

The film, which co-stars Michael Cera and Tim Meadows, will have its world premiere at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival.

TIFF director, programming and platform lead Robyn Citizen described “Dream Scenario” as a “surrealist satire-comedy” that “has sharp, timely observations about social media culture — especially ‘going viral’ — and its impact on the way that we interact with others in our day-to-day life.”

“Cage delivers some of his finest work,” Citizen added in the press release.

Cage’s role in “Dream Scenario” comes after he gave Dracula a spooky spin in “Renfield” and made a cameo as Superman in “The Flash.” The superhero role was a full circle moment for the actor, who was cast in Tim Burton’s failed “Superman Lives” 25 years ago.