What you need to know about 'Purple Hearts' star Nicholas Galitzine

The Netflix film "Purple Hearts" has taken over the internet, and so has as one of the stars, Nicholas Galitzine.

The 27-year-old actor plays Luke in the popular new movie, which follows a musician who originally agrees to marry a deploying marine for health care benefits before a love story quickly arises.

Here, we have everything you need to know about the rising star.

Scott Deckert as Jacob Jr, Nicholas Galitzine as Luke in "Purple Hearts." Hopper Stone/Netflix / Hopper Stone/Netflix

Who is Nicholas Galitzine?

Galitzine was born in London, England on Sept. 29 1994, making him a Libra. He has hit the big screen for several other flicks, including "Cinderella" in 2021, "High Strung" and "Handsome Devil" in 2016 and “The Beat Beneath My Feet” in 2014.

In 2015, the “Purple Hearts” actor was named to Screen International’s Stars of Tomorrow list, which showcases emerging young actors from across the United Kingdom.

Screen International wrote that Galitzine received “rave reviews” at the Berlin Film Festival in 2015 for his performance in “The Beat Beneath My Feet.”

In 2019, he also played a starring role in Netflix's ominous series "Chambers," where appeared alongside Uma Thurman and Tony Goldwyn.

Sofia Carson as Cassie with Galitzine as Luke in "Purple Hearts." Mark Fellman/Netflix / Mark Fellman/Netflix

'Sports crazy'

Galitzine described himself as being “sports crazy” before pursuing acting.

After injuries began to rack up, Galitzine told WWD, “I slowly started to fall out of love with it. And life has this really funny way of, I think, opening one door when another closes.”

'The dynamic she created was never oppressive'

On the long list of incredible things the actor can do, you can add that he's a fierce champion of women.

When confronted with a slightly misogynistic question regarding "Purple Hearts" being directed by a woman albeit it set against a backdrop of the military, Galitzine made sure to put the kibosh on that.

"She and I and Sofia all had this curiosity to explore, particularly the world of the military and what that’s like for a young man and the young woman who’s in love with this young man." Mark Fellman/Netflix / Mark Fellman/Netflix

"Look, (director) Liz (Allen) ... The fact that she’s a woman is immaterial to the fact that she wanted to pursue a story that was honest and was real. It very much helped, the fact that she was a woman. I love working with female directors. I think I’ve actually worked more with female directors than male directors." he said.

"The dynamic she created was never oppressive or, 'This is the way we’re doing it,'" he continued. "It was super collaborative. She and I and Sofia all had this curiosity to explore, particularly the world of the military and what that’s like for a young man and the young woman who’s in love with this young man."

What's next for Nicholas Galitzine?

Galitzine is expected to make a big splash playing Prince Henry of England in the upcoming movie "Red, White & Royal Blue." He's set to star beside Taylor Zakhar Perez, who will play the first son of the United States of America.

Amazon Prime Video's movie adaptation is based on Casey McQuiston’s gay romantic comedy novel that follows a love story between the two heirs.

Galitzine is expected to make a big splash playing Prince Henry of England in the upcoming movie "Red, White & Royal Blue" opposite Taylor Zakhar Perez. Getty Images

Galitzine’s “Red White and Royal Blue” character, Prince Henry, hides his personality beneath a cool exterior.

“I was fascinated by a Prince Charming who uses his bland persona to hide how complex and dark and more than that he is,” McQuiston told Refinery29 of the character.

Who is Nicholas Galitzine dating?

As for his dating life, Galitzine seems to be pretty tight-lipped in that department, keeping his personal life just that: personal!

In 2019, he did open up about that his feelings for a girl is what led him into acting in the first place.

“There was a girl who was going up to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival who I really fancied,” he told Wonderland magazine “I did (the festival) so I could go chase this girl. And I came back with this acting agency.”

Where can you follow him on socials?

Galitzine has an Instagram (@nicholasgalitzine) Twitter (@nickgalitzine) and TikTok (@nicholasgalitzine) and is active on all three platforms.

He has 3.6 million followers on Instagram, 2.5 million on TikTok and another 75K on Twitter.

Earlier this month, he shared that he was told to post more TikToks, resulting in this hilarious post.