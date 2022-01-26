Mandy Moore marks 20 years since ‘Walk to Remember,' reveals past crush on Shane West

The year was 2002. We donned our best gaucho pants, straightened our hair within an inch of its life, put on our favorite Abercrombie shirts and headed to the mall to watch the soon-to-be-iconic film, “A Walk to Remember.”

While we may not have known it at the time, 20 years later we would be watching a video on a tiny computer that fits in our hands of the movie’s star, Mandy Moore, reliving the so-called glory days of the early aughts!

Tuesday afternoon, Moore posted a video in honor of the film’s 20 year anniversary since its release. In the clip, she re-watches the entire movie.

Moore starred in “A Walk to Remember," which is based on a Nicholas Sparks novel by the same name, as a religious teen named Jamie. (Spoiler alert, even though you’ve had two decades to watch this movie) she falls for rebel Landon, played by Shane West. She eventually reveals she has leukemia and isn’t responding to treatment. The two work to finish everything on Jamie’s bucket list and decide to get married. They spend one summer together as husband and wife and then Jamie dies. She got to do everything on her bucket list, except see a miracle.

The movie would be a total downer, except the end of the film shows Landon figuring out he wants to be a doctor, going to medical school and Jamie’s dad explaining to Landon that his love was Jamie’s miracle. So sweet.

Anyway! Moore brought her own mood lighting and snacks to her viewing experience on Tuesday. She cheered on the fictional teen couple as they fell in love and revealed a secret:

“I mean, can you understand why I had the biggest crush ever on Shane West?! Come on!” she said.

Moore also sang along to some of the film’s iconic musical numbers and cried at the ending.

“Jamie and Landon forever!” she jokingly shouted at the camera.

Obviously, the people in the comments section on Moore’s video were huge fans.

Even West got in on the action.

“Mandy, this is the best thing ever! Hahaha,” he commented with several emojis.

West and Moore have stayed friends over the years. He even gave a speech at her Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony.

In a recent story for People, West talked about how he and Moore each had a crush on each other while filming "A Walk to Remember."

“I think when you do (have an attraction) and you’re doing such a sweet story that it just makes it very easy,” he told the outlet.

He said the cast was “very much a family," despite the script calling for on-screen tensions.

"Everybody got along and balanced in reality. I was a bit older. Mandy was not 21, so it was more of a loving thing where we were just all out to protect her," he said.

BRB, we have to lay our heads back down and rewatch this entire movie.