March 26, 2019, 5:58 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Randee Dawn

Shane West and Mandy Moore shared an unforgettable love story in 2002's "A Walk to Remember."

And on Monday, they took another kind of "walk" together — at her Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony!

West, 40, was on hand for the big moment to help give the "This Is Us" actress, 34, a photo from the set of the movie. He feted her in a lovely, heartfelt speech, and posted a photo on Instagram later:

"We could not have been more opposite when we met," he told her at the ceremony. "I was busy wearing ill-advised clothes and having dubious hair choices and eyeliner in my garage punk band — or whatever that was — and you were killing it on the pop star scene."

In the movie, which is based on the Nicholas Sparks novel by the same name, West was troubled young man Landon who fell for good girl Jamie, who had cancer.

He added, "I was trying to get you to listen to the Clash and the Ramones. You were not interested, but you were very sweet about it. You stuck to your Fleetwood Mac, always Fleetwood Mac."

West even gave Moore a photo from "A Walk to Remember." Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images

West also had kind words for director Adam Shankman, who cast them both in the film. "Not only was this film a wonderful experience in every way, it also gave me the chance to fall for this fantastic woman," he said.

Moore was clearly delighted that he could be there, and later posted on Instagram with then-and-now pictures:

"Stars have always sort of been our thing," she wrote. "Thankful to @theshanewest for his kind words on this very special day, one which I will never forget. It was a walk (of fame) to remember."

The "Nikita" actor has always been effusive about his experience with Moore. "We immediately liked each other as people, and I think that’s what actually helped," he told TODAY in 2017, adding that Shankman "didn't want us to hang out all the time because he kind of liked how different we were. It was perfect for the actual film."

West helped Moore face some difficult issues in "Remember." Archive Photos / Getty Images

On Monday, he continued to give Moore the equivalent of a verbal hug. "Your energy is irresistible and your heart is second to none," he said. "I always knew you were incredibly talented and I always knew you were going to go on to do big things and amazing things, and you have … I couldn't be more proud of you. I couldn't be more happy for you."

Definitely words to remember!