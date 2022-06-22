Diane Keaton has an out-of-body experience in trailer for ‘Big’-like movie

Diane Keaton’s newest project, “Mack & Rita,” pays homage to the old soul.

The forthcoming movie follows a dissatisfied 30-year-old named Mack (Elizabeth Lail of "You"), a woman who has always felt out of step and in the wrong era of her life. Or, as she puts it in the trailer, which debuted Wednesday, she’s “a 70-year-old woman trapped in the body of a 30-year-old who just needs a minute to rest!”

Then, during a bachelorette trip to Palm Springs, the author gets a taste of the future she's long wished for when she takes part in a past life regression session. Soon after the session, Mack is magically transformed into a mature version of herself (Keaton). Finally in her element as a 70-year-old, Mack reintroduces herself to those outside of her close pack of friends as “Aunt Rita.”

Director Katie Aselton helms the movie, described on its website as a comedy that “celebrates being true to yourself at any age.” The film also features "The Lost City" actor Patti Harrison, “Red Rocket” star Simon Rex and Taylour Paige of “Zola.”

The trailer sees Mack come into her own when she is magically transformed into a 70-year-old version of herself. mackandritamovie.com

In a story about acting your age, “Mack & Rita” is a leveled-up take on the age-swap genre of classics like Francis Ford Coppola's “Peggy Sue Got Married,” “Big" starring Tom Hanks, and the more recent movie “Little,” featuring Regina Hall.

"Mack & Rita" is set to debut in theaters nationwide Aug. 12.