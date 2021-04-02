Diane Keaton is debuting a bold new look!

The 75-year-old Oscar winner wowed in thigh-high stiletto snakeskin boots and a flowing oversized white blouse while shooting the upcoming rom-com "Mack & Rita" in Palm Springs. Keaton also wore what appears to be a long silvery wig that cascaded down past her shoulders.

Diane Keaton was spotted wearing thigh-high snakeskin boots and a long silver wig on the set of her new movie "Mack & Rita." Lele Nino / Backgrid

Her character's daring look is a far cry from Keaton's more androgynous personal style of wide-leg trousers and blazers, which she frequently tops off with kicky hats or berets. In fact, the actor is so proud of her extensive collection, she showed off a few fave chapeaus in a hilarious Instagram post last July.

Keaton's personal style has long included wide-leg trousers, blazers and hats. Bauer-Griffin / GC Images

Keaton's also never been one for high heels on her own time, opting instead for chunky mens' style shoes. While other female Hollywood stars teetered in sky-high heels at the 2004 Academy Awards ceremony, Keaton famously showed up in a dashing evening jacket (with tails!) and a pair of black and white wingtip shoes.

Keaton paired an evening jacket with a tie, bowler hat and wingtip shoes when she attended the Academy Awards ceremony in 2004. Vince Bucci / Getty Images

The Hollywood legend, who is mom to a daughter, Dexter, 26, and son, Duke, 21, first popularized the menswear-for-women aesthetic when she starred in the 1977 comedy "Annie Hall." In the film, Keaton sports an array of vests and ties, a fashion trend she's continued in real life for decades afterward.

Keaton made the menswear-for-women look trendy when she starred in the 1977 comedy "Annie Hall. Universal History Archive / Universal Images Group via Getty Images

The "First Wives Club" star has also never been one for bold colors. She addressed the lack of flashy hues in her wardrobe in a May 2019 Instagram post. Keaton posed for a pic wearing a bright orange dress while bashfully covering her face with one hand.

"I DECIDED TO TRY A LITTLE COLOR FOR THE FIRST TIME IN FOUR YEARS! WHAT DO YOU THINK? YOU CAN BE HONEST, I CAN TAKE IT!" the funny lady captioned the shot.

Keaton's eye-catching boots and long wig are getting us even more excited about "Mack & Rita." According to Deadline, the Katie Aselton directed comedy tells the story of a thirtysomething woman named Mack (Elizabeth Lail) who stumbles into a sound bath regression pod at her friend's bachelorette party in Palm Springs and comes out as a 70-year-old woman, whom she calls Aunt Rita (Keaton).

"But Mack’s transformation really has nothing to do with her exterior body and Mack she learns that the reality of old age isn’t quite what she imagined," the description continues. "It turns out that being comfortable in your own skin isn’t a given at 70, or any age, really, because self acceptance comes from within and only through actually living."

The movie, which doesn't have a release date yet, also stars Wendie Malick, Nicole Byer, Dustin Milligan, Taylour Paige and Simon Rex.