Love actually is, still, all around.

This holiday season marks the 20th anniversary of the beloved Christmas film "Love Actually," which first debuted in November 2003.

The 2-hour movie follows multiple love stories, most of which take place in the U.K., that overlap and intertwine with one another.

Here's a look back at the actors when the movie was first released, and what the cast looks like now.

Hugh Grant, 63

Hugh Grant played the U.K. prime minister when he was in his 40s. Alamy, Getty Images

As the newly minted prime minister of the U.K., Hugh Grant's character David quickly realizes he's falling for young staffer Natalie. Though taboo to be dating someone within the inner government circle, David's feelings can only be suppressed for so long, and the two are eventually caught kissing at the local primary school's Christmas play.

Martine McCutcheon, 47

Martine McCutcheon portrayed Natalie, the U.K. prime minister's young secretary and love interest. Alamy, Getty Images

Martine McCutcheon played Natalie, the prime minister's striking but slightly awkward junior staffer, in the 2003 film. From the moment she meets David, Natalie is at a loss for words and her feelings towards him only grow stronger over time.

Emma Thompson, 64

Emma Thompson played the wife of Harry, working beside her longtime co-star Alan Rickman. Alamy, Getty Images

Emma Thompson's character Karen is the sister of the prime minster and married to Harry, who she shares two kids with. The holiday season seems pleasant for Karen until she notices her husband having eyes for his secretary. Upon receiving a disappointing Christmas present, she faces the harsh reality of her situation and is faced with a decision: to leave Harry on Christmas or keep on a brave face for her family.

Alan Rickman, died at 69

Alan Rickman, who died at age 69 in 2016, played Harry. Alamy, Getty Images

Alan Rickman, who died in January 2016 from cancer, played Harry, Karen's husband. He's emotionally cheating on his wife, at the very least, with his secretary Mia, who attempts to seduce him any chance she gets. Though he seems to feel guilty about his actions, Harry ends up putting a major rift in his family life.

Heike Makatsch, 52

Heike Makatsch played Mia, Harry's new secretary and love interest. Everett Collection, Getty Images

Heike Makatsch portrayed Mia in the film, the chic young secretary for Rickman's character Harry. Though it's never shown that the two get together, Mia makes her interest known as Harry purchases her a stunning necklace for Christmas.

Bill Nighy, 73

At age 53, Bill Nighy played controversial rockstar Billy Mack. Alamy, Getty Images

As the one of the biggest rockstars at the time, Billy Mack, played by Bill Nighy, embraces his reputation as the raunchy, goofy performer — continuously saying the wrong thing at the wrong time. He comes out with a Christmas version of his hit song, which gains massive traction. But by the end of the film, he realizes that all the people suddenly in love with his lifestyle don't appreciate him for his true self like those closest to him.

Gregor Fisher, 69

Gregor Fisher played Billy Mack's manager at age 49. Alamy, Getty Images

Billy Mack's manager, Joe, played by Gregor Fisher, is truly the only person who's with the singer at all times and understands him like no one else. Joe has to clean up Billy's mess as he constantly makes inappropriate remarks, but ultimately loves the singer and his job.

Liam Neeson, 71

Liam Neeson took on the role of Sam's stepdad, Daniel, in his 50s. Everett Collection, Getty Images

After his wife dies, Liam Neeson's character Daniel is left with his stepson, Sam, and attempts to navigate this new life. Daniel and Sam grow as a father-son duo and become best friends, as Daniel helps the young kid win over the girl of his dreams at school.

Thomas Brodie-Sangster, 33

Thomas Brodie Sangster has grown up since playing Sam at age 13. Universal Pictures, Getty Images

Thomas Brodie-Sangster portrayed Sam, who decides to take his stepdad's advice in chasing down the love of his life, an American student named Joanna, by learning to play the drums. In the primary school's play, Sam whips out his newfound musical talent. However, after thinking his efforts weren't enough to win Joanna over before she returns to the U.S., Sam takes his mission to Heathrow Airport.

Olivia Olson, 31

Olivia Olson belted her heart out as Sam's love interest, Joanna. Alamy, Getty Images

Sam's love interest Joanna is played by Olivia Olsen. Johanna is London's new girl who's originally from the States and has to go back by the end of the movie — giving Sam a timeline for swooning.

Colin Firth, 63

Colin Firth took on the role of writer Jaime. Everett Collection, Getty Images

Colin Firth's character Jamie has a reality check when he walks in on his fiancée cheating on him with his brother and decides to take a trip to the countryside to focus on his writing. Amid his writer's block, Jamie unexpectedly meets Aurelia, a Portuguese woman who is working as a housekeeper at the cottage. Aurelia doesn't speak a lick of English, and Jamie doesn't speak Portuguese, but the two have a connection that runs deeper than language. Though they said but a few words to one another, Jamie decides once he's back in London that he can't live without Aurelia and travels to find her.

Lúcia Moniz, 47

Lúcia Moniz took on the role of Aurelia, who ends up being Jamie's love interest. Alamy, Getty Images

Aurelia, played by Lúcia Moniz, develops mutual feelings for Jamie while working as the cottage's housekeeper and attempts to take an interest in his writing, despite their language barrier. After the two part ways to return home, Jaime seeks out Aurelia to propose in Portuguese, only to find that she's been learning English.

Keira Knightley, 38

Keira Knightley played Juliet, who was unknowingly involved in a love triangle until the end of the film. Alamy, Getty Images

Keira Knightley's character Juliet is happily married to her new husband, Peter — but Peter's best friend Mark is also in love with Juliet. She seems completely oblivious to this, as does everyone else, but she has a revelation while watching her wedding video that Mark filmed.

Chiwetel Ejiofor, 46

Chiwetel Ejiofor played Peter, Juliet's husband and Mark's best friend. Alamy, Getty Images

Peter, played by Chiwetel Ejiofor, seems happy to start his new life with Juliet, but suspects his friend Mark doesn't like his new wife. Though Mark eventually confesses his love to Juliet, Peter never seems to realize his friend had feelings for his significant.

Andrew Lincoln, 50

Andrew Lincoln confessed his love to Juliet as Mark. Alamy, Getty Images

Andrew Lincoln played Mark, whose feelings toward Juliet were revealed after she plays her wedding tape that Mark filmed. After watching the video, which is made up of mostly clips of Juliet, Mark walks out in a hurry. However, he later returns on Juliet's doorstep to quietly confess his love for her — without requesting anything in return.

Laura Linney, 59

Laura Linney played Sarah, who worked for Harry and fell for Karl. Alamy, Getty Images

Sarah, played by Laura Linney, works for Harry's company and is in love with her co-worker, Karl, which is widely known across the employee social sphere. This relationship seems promising, as Karl does express interest in Sarah, but they never get together because she's constantly having to care for her brother, who is institutionalized.

Rodrigo Santoro, 48

Rodrigo Santoro acted as Sarah's love interest Karl in the film. Alamy, Getty Images

Rodrigo Santoro plays Karl, who comes across as the somewhat nerdy but sweet and attractive man at the office. Karl and Sarah are continuously drawn to each other, but life keeps getting in the way of them starting a relationship.

Martin Freeman, 52

Martin Freeman played John, the body double who falls for Judy. Alamy, Getty Images

Martin Freeman's character John stars as a body double for adult movies in London. On set, he and his new co-star Judy quickly become comfortable being intimate with one another, given the nature of their jobs. They begin to have relatable conversations while filming and start to fall for each other.

Joanna Page, 46

Joanna Page portrayed Judy, John's co-star and love interest. Alamy, Getty Images

Judy, a body double for adult films played by Joanna Page, eventually goes on a date with John to get to know each other better outside of their jobs. At the end of the film, they are seen attending the primary school's Christmas play together.

Kris Marshall, 50

Kris Marshall played Colin, who took a big trip to Wisconsin to find love in the film. Alamy, Getty Images

Kris Marshall portrays Colin, who struggles with his love life and blames it on the type of women he encounters in England. Colin decides to take a leap of faith and book a flight to Wisconsin to see if he has better luck with women in the States — and well, he does.

Abdul Salis, 44

Abdul Salis portrayed Colin's best friend Tony. Universal Pictures, Getty Images

Tony, played by Abdul Salis, is Colin's friend and is constantly telling him to stop blaming his unsuccessful love life on the market of women. He also acts as a production assistant of the films starring John and Judy.