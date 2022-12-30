Kate Hudson reveals her favorite on-screen kiss — and which one is ‘canceled’

Kate Hudson is spilling all the tea about her on-screen kisses.

During a lie detector test she took for Vanity Fair, Hudson revealed which actor delivered her favorite on-screen kiss and dished on whose skills were not up to par.

When her "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" co-star Janelle Monáe showed pictures of Hudson's on-screen lover Matthew McConaughey in "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days,” and Billy Crudup, whom Hudson smooched in “Almost Famous," she said that she thought Crudup had some impressive skills.

“I think Billy is a gentler kisser. Better? I wouldn’t say better, but definitely just gentler," Hudson said with a smile on her face.

Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey in "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days." Alamy

“We got it. We read between the lines,” Monáe joked.

However, Hudson explained that Crudup knows how to give a “more sophisticated version of a kiss.”

Kate Hudson and Billy Crudup in "Almost Famous." Alamy Stock Photo

But when Monáe asked Hudson what it was like to kiss Dane Cook in the 2008 movie “My Best Friend’s Girl,” Hudson immediately said, “No, no. Canceled.”

During a 2014 appearance on "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen," Cook named Hudson as his worst on-screen kiss, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

However, for Hudson’s favorite on-screen smooch, she said the title had to go to Liv Tyler.

In 2000, they locked lips in the funny rom-com “Dr. T & the Women.”

“She has the softest lips of them all,” Hudson said.

While McConaughey didn't make the top of Hudson's list, Hudson did say that she's open to doing a “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” sequel with him.

“Matthew and I always say like if there was a great story there, I think we would do it,” she revealed earlier this month during a Life in Pictures talk at BAFTA.

“It’s hard to make a good rom-com,” Hudson added. “I mean, I think people have this sort of conception that it’s sort of easy. But to get a story right, to make it actually work, is challenging.”