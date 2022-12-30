Kate Hudson reveals her favorite on-screen kiss — and which one is ‘canceled’

Kate Hudson is spilling all the tea about her on-screen kisses.
During a lie detector test she took for Vanity Fair, Hudson revealed which actor delivered her favorite on-screen kiss and dished on whose skills were not up to par.
When her "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" co-star Janelle Monáe showed pictures of Hudson's on-screen lover Matthew McConaughey in "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days,” and Billy Crudup, whom Hudson smooched in “Almost Famous," she said that she thought Crudup had some impressive skills.
“I think Billy is a gentler kisser. Better? I wouldn’t say better, but definitely just gentler," Hudson said with a smile on her face.
“We got it. We read between the lines,” Monáe joked.
However, Hudson explained that Crudup knows how to give a “more sophisticated version of a kiss.”
But when Monáe asked Hudson what it was like to kiss Dane Cook in the 2008 movie “My Best Friend’s Girl,” Hudson immediately said, “No, no. Canceled.”
During a 2014 appearance on "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen," Cook named Hudson as his worst on-screen kiss, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
However, for Hudson’s favorite on-screen smooch, she said the title had to go to Liv Tyler.
In 2000, they locked lips in the funny rom-com “Dr. T & the Women.”
“She has the softest lips of them all,” Hudson said.
While McConaughey didn't make the top of Hudson's list, Hudson did say that she's open to doing a “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” sequel with him.
“Matthew and I always say like if there was a great story there, I think we would do it,” she revealed earlier this month during a Life in Pictures talk at BAFTA.
“It’s hard to make a good rom-com,” Hudson added. “I mean, I think people have this sort of conception that it’s sort of easy. But to get a story right, to make it actually work, is challenging.”