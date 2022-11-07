Daniel Craig returns as Benoit Blanc in new 'Knives Out' sequel trailer

Daniel Craig is channeling his inner sleuth once again.

In the upcoming sequel to the popular 2019 film "Knives Out," the actor reprises his role as detective Benoit Blanc and tackles another intriguing murder mystery.

Netflix just dropped a new trailer for the film, titled "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery."

Curious to learn more about the highly anticipated murder mystery? We're breaking down everything you need to know.

How can you watch 'Glass Onion'?

For those who prefer to enjoy movies in the company of other film buffs, there will be a one-week theatrical sneak preview in select theaters this Thanksgiving. Later on, it will debut globally on Netflix on Dec. 23.

The scenery in the film might be beautiful, but the characters' motives sure aren't. John Wilson / Netflix

Who is in the cast of 'Glass Onion'?

The star-studded cast features Daniel Craig returning as the whipsmart detective Benoit Blanc. The actor is in good company, with several other notable co-stars including Kate Hudson, Janelle Monáe, Edward Norton, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline and Dave Bautista.

Daniel Craig as Detective Benoit Blanc and Janelle Monáe as Andi in "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery." John Wilson / Netflix

What is the plot of 'Glass Onion'?

Much like the first "Knives Out" film, there's a murder mystery in store in "Glass Onion." Tech billionaire Miles Bron (Norton) invites his friends for a luxurious getaway on his private Greek island and someone is soon found dead. With Blanc on site, the mystery quickly unravels as he tries to find out "whodunnit."

Daniel Craig has a task ahead of him in the film: finding the killer. John Wilson / Netflix

The trailer is 'truly delightful'

At the beginning of the trailer, released Nov. 7, Norton's character tells his friends that they will be solving a fake murder mystery.

"I’ve invited you all to my island because tonight a murder will be committed. My murder," he says.

Bautista's character then asks, “Once you’re dead will we still be able to talk to you?”

“Yeah, I’m not playing dead the whole weekend,” Norton’s character replies.

"Well, this is truly delightful," Blanc declares.

With clues hidden across the island, the guests are tasked with finding answers and observing each other to solve the fake mystery. But when someone really ends up dead, everything changes.

"Ladies and gentlemen, there's been a murder. And the killer is in plain sight. For at least one person, this is not a game," Blanc says as he begins his quest to find a motive and a murderer.

From there, everyone is considered a suspect and they all incriminate themselves in one way or another.

What has Netflix said about the film?

Over the summer, Netflix released preliminary information about "Glass Onion" and spoke with its writer/director Rian Johnson, who described the film as "a roller coaster and not a crossword puzzle.”

Johnson also revealed that viewers will get to know Blanc’s character better this time around.

“Blanc was always outside of the sphere of our protagonist and was a little bit more of an enigma in the first movie. Whereas, in this one, Blanc gets an invitation to come to this murder mystery on this island. We’re very much meeting these people and getting into this world through his eyes," he said.

Johnson also explained that he drew inspiration from the 1968 Beatles song "Glass Onion" for the title of the film.

“I’m always fishing for something fun that Blanc can grab onto as an overwrought metaphor that he can beat to death,” he said. “This is all in plain sight from the very start. So, the idea of glass came to me, something that’s clear."