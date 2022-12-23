Kate Hudson says she and Matthew McConaughey are open to ‘How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days’ sequel

It’s been nearly 20 years since “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” first hit theaters — and fans think it’s time for a sequel.

Stars Kate Hudson, 43, and Matthew MccConaughey, 53, are happy to give the people what they want — under one condition.

"Matthew and I always say like if there was a great story there, I think we would do it,” Hudson revealed earlier this month during a Life in Pictures talk at BAFTA.

“It’s hard to make a good rom-com,” she added. “I mean, I think people have this sort of conception that it’s sort of easy. But to get a story right, to make it actually work, is challenging.”

"How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days" co-stars Matthew McConaughey and Kate Hudson in 2002. Michael Caulfield Archive / WireImage

"How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days" follows ambitious magazine journalist Andie Anderson (Hudson) and macho advertising executive Benjamin Barry (McConaughey). Andie and Ben trick each other into having a relationship for very different reasons but ultimately end up falling in love.

During the BAFTA talk, Hudson also opened up to moderator Briony Hanson about the part she had in the casting process.

“I’m such a cheerleader for actors in our industry, but for rom-coms, you need that guy to have chemistry with,” she explained.

That’s why Hudson says she begged producers to cast McConaughey as Ben.

“We had an energy together, I wanted to play with him,” Hudson said. “It felt kinetic. We both have a competitive spirit, we’re both super athletic. We like to push each other and I just love Matthew’s commitment to everything; he’s razor-focused. What you think he is, he is.”

During Hudson’s Dec. 14 appearance on TODAY, she reflected on how Andie’s performance of Carly Simon’s “You're So Vain” has been revived as a TikTok trend.

“That was so much fun and I think that was ad-libbed, ‘They’d be Ben’s partner,’” she shared. “A lot of that movie was me just going nuts. It was like getting in that character and then just going for it.”

In 2020, Hudson confesssed she often thinks about Andie and Ben and wonders what they are up to now.

“I’ve always thought about what Matthew and I’s characters would be now, if we were still together,” the Fabletics co-founder told Elle at the time. “It’s actually probably a good amount of time (that has passed) to make a movie about it. We probably would have gotten married with kids. We’re probably miserable right now!”