Happy Friday from Jason Momoa, Ben Affleck and these fun pics of them cheesin’

It’s a superhero super meeting!

On Thursday, “Aquaman” star Jason Momoa posted a pair of photos on Instagram of him with Ben Affleck, whom he starred with in 2017’s superhero team-up “Justice League.” He also shared a video of himself greeting fans on a tour of the Warner Bros. studio lot, inciting speculation that Affleck may return to the role of Batman in the upcoming “Aquaman” sequel.

“REUNITED bruce and Arthur,” Momoa captioned his Instagram post. “love u and miss u Ben WB studio tours just explored the backlot alright. busted on set all great things coming AQUAMAN 2 all my aloha j.”

Bruce, of course, refers to Batman’s alter ego, Bruce Wayne, while Arthur is Aquaman’s other identity, Arthur Curry. Affleck first played Batman in 2016’s “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.” He has since reprised the role in “Justice League” (and possibly “Suicide Squad”).

Momoa played the title role in “Aquaman,” which came out in 2018.

Momoa is all smiles in the pictures, while the recently married Affleck is as suave as Bruce Wayne himself, donning a dark suit. Another photo in the post has the two of them grinning ear to ear.

Momoa starred in "Aquaman," left, while Affleck has put on Batman's suit in a trio of films. Everett Collection, Alamy

In the video he posted, Momoa indicated that he failed to keep the lid on the possibility that Affleck would appear as the Caped Crusader in “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,” which is due to be released in 2023, according to IMDb. Warner Bros. has not commented on any casting rumors.

“Well, it’s not a f------ secret anymore, is it?” Momoa told a group of fans on a trolley.

“Well, we tried to keep it a secret,” he added before walking through a door into a trailer where it looks like Affleck is sitting.