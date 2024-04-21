Get your tissues ready: “The Iron Claw” will be available to stream on Max on May 10.

The A24 biographical sports drama debuted in theaters on Dec. 22 and received critical acclaim.

Starring Zac Efron, Sean Durkin’s latest feature is based on the Von Erich wrestling dynasty, who suffered a series of tragic deaths in the family.

Efron plays Kevin Von Erich, alongside Jeremy Allen White as Kerry Von Erich, Harris Dickinson as David Von Erich, Stanley Simons as Mike Von Erich and Holt McCallany as patriarch Fritz Von Erich. Lily James plays Kevin’s wife Pam Adkisson and Maura Tierney plays matriarch Doris Von Erich.

Efron famously packed on pounds of muscle to portray the professional wrestler. “That necessity to be perfect — it became an obsession,” he told Variety for his December cover story. “It was a singular focus for months. And your life goes out the window during prep.”

Stunt coordinator and former pro wrestler Chavo Guerrero, Jr. spoke to Variety about the actors’ training process for creating authentic scenes in the ring: “They have different approaches to it. Jeremy would sit and ponder in his head and kind of visualize it, and then he’d just be ready to go and do it. Zac, I would walk through it more. He had more of that dance background from ‘High School Musical.’ That’s what he was used to.”

Variety‘s Owen Gleiberman called “The Iron Claw” “an absorbing true-life drama” and lauded the cast’s acting, particularly Efron.

Stream “The Iron Claw”on Max.