The tragic true story behind 'The Iron Claw,' Zac Efron's new wrestling movie

The legendary Fritz Von Erich and five of his six sons made history in the world of professional wrestling in the late 20th century. Now the story of the Von Erich family is coming back into the spotlight thanks to A24's forthcoming sports drama "Iron Claw."

The film, out Dec. 22, stars Zac Efron as Kevin Von Erich, Jeremy Allen White as Kerry Von Erich, Harris Dickinson as David Von Erich, Stanley Simons as Mike Von Erich, and Holt McCallany as family patriarch Fritz Von Erich.

Who were the Von Erichs? Are why are they said to have a curse? Read on to learn the true story of Texas's most famous wrestling family dynasty.

Who was in the Von Erich family?

Jack Adkisson, the originator of the Von Erich wrestling dynasty, is better known by his ring name Fritz Von Erich. He was a professional American wrestler who reached the heights of his fame in the 1960s and '70s before taking on more administrative roles in the industry.

Adkisson adopted the German name as part of the "Nazi villain" persona he cultivated — a "terrifying figure," per Dallas' D Magazine. He later switched to playing a "good guy" but kept the last name, which his entire family took on too.

Professional wrestler Fritz Von Erich poses for a portrait in October, 1963, in New York City. The Stanley Weston Archive / Getty Images

Throughout his career, Fritz Von Erich became a star of professional wrestling and a pioneer of the sport in Texas, becoming the president of the World Class Championship Wresting promotion based in Dallas and Fort Worth.

He made a name for himself through a trademark match-ending move called the "Iron Claw," in which he would spread his hand over his opponent's face and squeeze it (hence the title of A24's new show).

Five of Fritz Von Erich's sons — Kevin, David, Kerry, Mike, and Chris Von Erich — became professional wrestlers themselves, with Kevin, David, and Kerry Von Erich taking the top spots in the national limelight.

Harris Dickinson, Zac Efron, Stanley Simons, and Jeremy Allen White (L-R) play David, Kevin, Mike, and Kerry Von Erich in A24's "The Iron Claw." Eric Chakeen / A24

“Dad never, ever said we had to wrestle, or that we even ought to,” Kevin Von Erich told Dallas's D Magazine in 1988. “But we all knew what was going to happen in the end. It was inevitable. We were going to go into wrestling because we wanted to be just like our dad.”

The Von Erich family was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2009.

The 'Von Erich curse'

Fritz's youngest son, Jack Barton Jr., was the only Von Erich brother who never had the chance to enter professional wrestling. At 7 years old, he was accidentally electrocuted by a live wire while playing in the trailer park where the Von Erich family lived in Niagara Falls, New York, fell facedown in a puddle, and drowned, per D Magazine.

Such began a slew of tragic events in the lives of the Von Erich brothers that ultimately left all but one of them dead.

David Von Erich died suddenly from enteritis, an intestinal infection, in a Tokyo hotel in 1984, per the Dallas Morning News. Between 1987 and 1993, Mike, Chris, and Kerry Von Erich each committed suicide a few years apart — Mike Von Erich by drug overdose at 23, Chris Von Erich by gunshot to the head at 22, and Kerry Von Erich by gunshot to the chest at 33.

“After all of this I went a little crazy," Kevin Von Erich told ESPN in a 2019 30 For 30 short called "Wrestling the Curse." "I wanted to die, but I wasn’t going to kill myself. I wanted to go to prison and get in fights, and I wanted to be punished like I had done something. It was stupid."

Kevin Von Erich is the only Von Erich brother still alive.

Which members of the Von Erich family are still alive now?

Fritz Von Erich passed away from brain and lung cancer in 1997 at the age of 68.

After retiring from wrestling, Kevin Von Erich and his family moved to Kauai for years, but announced they were relocating to Texas in 2023. He has four children: two sons and two daughters.

"I knew I didn’t want to get old in the ring," Kevin Von Erich said in a WWE feature. “The real thing that took me out of the business was that it wasn’t fun anymore. Everything reminded me of my brothers.”

Kevin's sons, Ross and Marshall Von Erich, have also dived into the sport that launched their grandfather, father, and uncles to fame, signing with Major League Wrestling in 2019. At 35 and 30 years old respectively, they are the longest reigning tag team champions in MLW history.

Kevin Von Erich will be launching a one-man show called “Stories from the Top Rope,” where he will share stories from his legendary career as a pro wrestler along with his brothers, Kerry and David Von Erich.

Doris Adkisson, Fritz Von Erich's wife and mother to the Von Erich boys, moved to Kauai with Kevin Von Erich's family and lived there until her death in 2015.