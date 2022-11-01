Henry Cavill reveals his 'favorite' part of filming 'Enola Holmes 2' with Millie Bobby Brown

You don't have to be a sleuth to know that Henry Cavill is a fan of his character's storyline in "Enola Holmes 2," premiering on Netflix on Nov. 4.

Cavill, who plays the legendary detective Sherlock Holmes, was introduced in the first movie as his little sister, Enola Holmes (Millie Bobby Brown)'s ward after their mother, Eudoria Holmes (Helena Bonham Carter), left Enola by herself on her 16th birthday.

Although Sherlock wasn't interested in looking after Enola at first, he reluctantly changed his mind after Enola ran off to look for their mother. Enola ended up solving her first case on her own. Looks like mystery-solving runs in the family.

Henry Cavill as Sherlock Holmes, Millie Bobby Brown as Enola Holmes and Louis Partridge as Tewkesbury in "Enola Homes 2." Alex Bailey / Netflix

In the second film, Sherlock puts his pride to the side and teams up with Enola. As it turns out, two Holmes make one great team.

During a cast Q&A at the New York premiere of the film, the British actor — known for "The Witcher" and "Superman" — said that he was "absolutely" excited about what the writers had in store for him with "Enola Holmes 2."

"I think my favorite piece of what everyone put together was the role reversal," he said. "In the first movie, it's Sherlock trying his best to circumvent society in his own way to be a catalyst for Enola's decision-making.

"And, in this one, Enola has already spread her wings very much, and she's helping Sherlock. She's guiding him. That was my favorite piece of all of this — it's a huge role reversal of the older sibling being helped by the younger one."

At the Q&A, Brown said she and Cavill sometimes needed guidance bringing that sibling dynamic to the screen.

Henry Cavill at the Netflix Enola Holmes 2 Premiere on October 27, 2022 in NYC. Monica Schipper / Netflix

When it came to tense scenes, Brown said their go-to move was to fight. Director Harry Bradbeer said they needed to act more like siblings than enemies.

"Harry would come in and go, 'You are related. You are blood. Be nice to each other. Settle down,'" she laughed. "And then we found out that actually, we should collaborate because our minds do work better together."

While speaking to TODAY on the red carpet, Brown said that that working with Cavill was "amazing."