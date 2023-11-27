Some movies are worth melting for!

Disney's animated film "Frozen" turned 10 on Nov. 27, and its voice actors are paying tribute to the movie that launched an entire franchise.

"I *STILL* believe in you, more than anyone, or anything," actor Kristen Bell wrote on Instagram, adding a blue heart and snowflake emoji. "Thank you for showing this frozen family so much love over the last 10 years!"

Bell was the voice of younger sister Princess Anna in the film. Queen Elsa was played by actor Idina Menzel.

Elsa and Anna in "Frozen." Disney

Menzel shared a reel of her in an interview discussing the experience of hearing the film's hit song "Let It Go" on the radio as she dropped her son off at school.

"I was like, 'What the hell!'" she said.

The film’s other stars also marked a decade in online tributes with the same video reel shared by Bell, which highlights the "Frozen" franchise’s success across multiple platforms.

Anna, Olaf and Kristoff in Disney's "Frozen." Disney via AP

Josh Gad, who played Olaf, the lovable snowman brought to life by Elsa’s magic, thanked fans for their support.

“Ten years ago you welcomed our Frozen family into your hearts and have been showing us nothing but love ever since,” he captioned the post. “Thank you to all the fans around the world who have made this world and these characters worth melting for. We love you!”

Santino Fontana, who played Hans, reposted Gad’s video, writing, “He said it best.”

The original film smashed worldwide box office records, becoming what was then the highest grossing animated film of all time at $1.28 billion.

The film's sequel, "Frozen II," surpassed the original, becoming the highest-grossing animated film of all time in 2020 at $1.45 billion. This past summer, "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" took the second-highest spot over the first "Frozen" film with more than $1.3 billion at the worldwide box office.

In addition to the sequel, the "Frozen" franchise spawned a Broadway show, theme park rides and shows, a new book series, multiple spinoff shows and, naturally, loads of branded merchandise.

Plus, fans will get to return to the magical kingdom of Arendelle soon enough — a “Frozen 3” is already in the works and Walt Disney Co. CEO Bob Iger announced “Frozen 4” earlier this month, Variety reports.

"It goes without saying that 'Frozen' is probably one of our most successful franchises ever," Iger told USA Today in an interview published on Nov. 27 alongside "Frozen" creator and co-director and Walt Disney Animation Studios Chief Creative Officer Jennifer Lee.

"I think that says so much about the story, the characters and the place that Jenn created for something to be so evergreen, so lasting," Iger told the newspaper. "And for me, to see that come to life in a physical place just reminds me not just of the legacy of our founder Walt, but of just the power of how we turn storytelling that could be on a big screen or a small screen into basically a real place … I still get the chills when I see our guests experiencing the stories that we create come to life in the parks."