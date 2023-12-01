20 fall movies for cozying up all autumn long

Fall: It’s a time when the leaves are changing, the weather’s getting colder, the line for warm spiced drinks is getting longer, and those cozy seasonal movies are back in the rotation.

Whether you’re in a spooky mood, want to hear Matt Damon’s Boston accent one more time, or are curious how Ben Stiller managed to rob a hotel during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, we’ve got 20 fall movies for everybody.

"When Harry Met Sally…" (1989)

Where: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Showtime

This '80s classic still leaves us wondering if men and women can ever just be friends. Harry (Billy Crystal) and Sally (Meg Ryan) friendship is strictly platonic, allowing them to share intimate details of their dating lives without it being weird. That’s until they break their rule one lonely night and are faced with the dilemma of either staying friends or taking their relationship to the next level.

"Remember the Titans" (2000)

Where: Disney+, Amazon Prime Video

"Remember the Titans" follows the true story of a Virginia high school football team forced to integrate in the early '70s. Appointed as the school’s first African American coach, Herman Boone (Denzel Washington) steps in to bring the players together by learning from each other’s differences while managing to work alongside coach Bill Yoast (Will Patton). Through a few unconventional methods and the help of Yoast’s daughter Sheryl (Hayden Panettiere), the players earn the respect of each other and their hometown.

"Good Will Hunting" (1997)

Where: HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV

This Boston classic follows Will Hunting (Matt Damon), a troubled math genius working as a janitor in one of the most prestigious schools in the country. Will's life takes a turn after solving a graduate-level math problem, sparking the interest of Professor Lambeau (Stellan Skarsgård) to take him under his wing. When Will finds himself in trouble with the law, Lambeau makes a deal that he will get treatment from a psychologist (Robin Williams) in exchange for his freedom.

"It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown" (1966)

Where: Apple TV

It’s fall and Linus is determined to see the "great pumpkin." Although he’s the only one who believes the tale, the young tyke makes it his mission to prove that the pumpkin is real by spending the night alone in a pumpkin patch.

"Sweet Home Alabama" (2002)

Where: Apple TV

When New York fashion designer Melanie (Reese Witherspoon) gets engaged to her longtime beau (Patrick Dempsey), she realizes that before she ties the knot there’s something (or someone) from her past she needs to take care of: her husband. As she rushes back to her hometown in Alabama with hopes of divorcing her childhood sweetheart (Josh Lucas), Melanie wonders if leaving her southern roots behind was the right choice.

"Sleepy Hollow" (1999)

Where: HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu

If you’re still in a spooky mood, "Sleepy Hollow" is a murder mystery based on The Headless Horseman legend that took place in the small town. Following the mysterious deaths of three townsmen, Detective (and folktale skeptic) Ichabod Crane (Johnny Depp) is called to investigate the culprit behind the copycat slayings. With the help of Katrina Van Tassel (Christina Ricci), he uncovers the town’s secrets and becomes a believer after all.

"Tower Heist" (2011)

Where: Amazon Prime Video, Hulu

Ever wondered what happens during a Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade? Well for these hotel employees, it’s robbery. After devoting more than 10 years managing one of New York City’s luxurious hotels, Josh Kovacs (Ben Stiller) learns that he and his employees have fallen victim to his boss’ (Alan Alda) Ponzi scheme. Kovacs rallies a few of his coworkers (Casey Affleck, Michael Peña), a bankrupt resident (Matthew Broderick) and a friendly neighborhood criminal (Eddie Murphy) to break into the hotel owner’s home and get the money owed to them.

"Big Daddy" (1999)

Where: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV

After his ex dumps him for an older man, Sonny Koufax (Adam Sandler) decides the only way to show he’s ready for the next step is to foster a 5-year-old (Dylan and Cole Sprouse). When he finds that she’s not impressed by his efforts, Sonny tries to make the most of his new role as foster dad.

"The Wiz" (1978)

Where: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV

"The Wiz" is the hit "Wizard of Oz" reimagining that’ll have you easin’ on down the road. Based in 1977, shy schoolteacher Dorothy (Diana Ross) tries saving her dog from a New York snowstorm when she’s whirled into the land of Oz. As Dorothy journeys on her search for the Wiz, she’s accompanied by the Scarecrow (Michael Jackson), the Tinman (Nipsey Russell) and the Cowardly Lion (Ted Ross).

"The Age of Adaline" (2015)

Where: Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video

In 1937, Adaline Bowman (Blake Lively) was just 29 years old when she stopped aging and over the course of nearly eight decades, she never allowed herself to get close to others to avoid uncovering her secret. Fast forward to present day, Adaline falls for a man (Michiel Huisman) she can see a future with, but a meeting with his parents (Harrison Ford, Kathy Baker) threatens to expose her past.

"Soul Food" (1997)

Where: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV

When the Johnsons’ matriarch (Irma P. Hall) falls into a coma during a risky operation, the family is left in turmoil. As a promise to his grandmother, 10-year-old Ahmad (Brandon Hammond) steps up to bring the family together for their weekly Sunday dinners. Seeing his mother (Vivica A. Fox) and aunts (Vanessa L. Williams, Nia Long) struggle to adjust to the absence of their mother, Ahmad sprinkles a few beloved memories (and a few white lies) to maintain his family’s long-standing tradition.

"Practical Magic" (1998)

Where: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV

Living in a small Massachusetts town, sisters Sally (Sandra Bullock) and Gillian Owens (Nicole Kidman) share quite the magical bond. Raised by their two witch aunts, their lives were less than ordinary, especially given their family’s fatal curse that caused the men they love to die. Now adults, the duo channel their magic to fight the curse and most importantly keep a snooping detective (Aidan Quinn) out of their hair (and maybe their hearts).

"Silver Linings Playbook" (2013)

Where: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video

Pat (Bradley Cooper) has lost a lot in his life — his wife, his job and his grasp of reality. After spending time in a psychiatric hospital, Pat moves in with his parents (Robert De Niro, Jacki Weaver) with the goal of getting his ex-wife back. His plans quickly change when he meets Tiffany (Jennifer Lawrence), who offers to help make his ex jealous in exchange for one thing: dance with her.

"The Edge of Seventeen" (2016)

Where: Amazon Prime Video, Hulu

High school is hard enough: Your face is breaking out, homework is piling and your crush has no idea who you are. But for 17-year-old Nadine (Hailee Steinfeld), the hardest is when her best friend (Haley Lu Richardson) starts dating her older brother (Blake Jenner). Feeling alone, she meets a few people, including her teacher and mentor played by Woody Harrelson, who help her realize life isn’t as bad as she thought it was.

"The Devil Wears Prada" (2006)

Where: HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video

After landing her first "big girl" job post-grad, Andy (Anne Hathaway) finds herself assisting magazine editor Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep). Although she knows working for one of the most powerful women in the world will jumpstart her career, she questions how long she can survive without cracking under pressure — and still managing to look presentable at the end of the day.

"Mrs. Doubtfire" (1993)

Where: Disney+, Amazon Prime Video

Stuck in the middle of a custody battle, father-of-three Daniel Hillard (Robin Williams) comes up with an elaborate plan to dress up as a British nanny and convince his ex-wife (Sally Fields) to hire him — in disguise as Mrs. Doubtfire — to watch the kids.

"Little Women" (2019)

Where: Amazon Prime Video

This Greta Gerwig-directed adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's famous novel follows the four March sisters as they grow from childhood to womanhood. We meet Jo (Saoirse Ronan), Amy (Florence Pugh), Meg (Emma Watson), and Beth (Eliza Scanlen) each in different phases with the common goal of finding their place in the world, all while balancing love with independence.

"Addams Family Values" (1993)

Where: Amazon Prime Video

The Addams family has a new addition: a baby. Struggling to adjust to life with their new brother, Wednesday (Christina Ricci) and Pugsley (Jimmy Workman) do everything in their power to go back to being a family of four. To make matters worse, the new strict nanny (Joan Cusack) appears to show a suspicious interest in their Uncle Fester (Christopher Lloyd).

"Paul Blart: Mall Cop" (2009)

Where: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video

Sworn under oath (that he created), Paul Blart (Kevin James) takes his job as a security guard at a New Jersey mall very seriously. When Santa’s little helpers at the mall take hostages, including his daughter (Raini Rodriguez) and girlfriend (Jayma Mays), Blart steps in (well, Segways in) to save the day.

"The Lake House" (2006)

Where: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV

"The Lake House" gives a new meaning to long-distance dating. When Kate (Sandra Bullock) moves into her new home, she starts receiving letters from Alex (Keanu Reeves), the previous owner. The only problem is they’re both living at the lake house, only separated by two years. The pair continue to write to each other hoping to meet one day. As their relationship grows, they try to unravel the mystery behind the magical home that brought them together.