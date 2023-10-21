Do Swifties need to calm down?

The "Eras Tour" movie has been turning some AMC theaters into dance parties, while in others, people stay seated and fairly quiet, starting a debate among fans about theater etiquette.

Swifties have swarmed the internet with their thoughts about what the atmosphere should be like inside theaters for Swift’s concert film, which came out Oct. 12.

Entering the second weekend of "Eras Tour" showings, some people are calling for moviegoers to consider people in other theaters who may be watching films like Martin Scorsese's "Killers of the Flower Moon," which premiered Oct. 20. The somber film follows the murders of members of the Osage Nation after white settlers moved onto the land for its oil deposits.

"If you could just turn it down a notch. There are a few of us next door trying to watch 'Killers of the Flower Moon,'" one person said in a TikTok skit shared Oct. 15 over the sound of fans screaming at a Swift concert.

What have theaters said?

AMC did not respond to TODAY.com’s request for comment about "Eras Tour" theater etiquette by the time of publication.

Before the premiere of the “Eras Tour," AMC released a “know before you go” page with guidelines for seeing the concert film.

“We encourage dancing and singing throughout this concert film event, but please do not dance on our seats or block other guests from viewing, safely walking or exiting the auditorium,” AMC said on the site.

The theater also said fans cannot record the concert film in each theater but encourages taking selfies and group photos.

AMC said it wants guests to “have the best time,” but asks that moviegoers “be respectful of other guests enjoying the concert film or other movies.”

Now, as the concert film continues to play in theaters alongside new releases, debates over what exactly "respect" entails at a concert film are playing out online.

To sit or not to sit?

While many go all out, showing up to theaters in full "Eras Tour"-inspired outfits and friendship bracelets, some want to treat this movie like any other movie.

One fan took to X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, to share their thoughts.

"if you're at the eras movie singing and dancing, sit down and be quiet," they wrote. "this is a MOVIE THEATRE."

But encountering an energetic and enthusiastic crowd might be inevitable.

One TikTok video shows an example of what the energy can look like. Fans were not only singing and dancing, but most of the theater was seemingly out of their seats, turning the showing into a dance party.

They gathered directly in front of the screen, singing and dancing to Swift's track "Style."

Another video shows a similar atmosphere while fans sang and danced to "Bad Blood," including a screaming chant of Kendrick Lamar's iconic line, "You forgive, you forget, but you never let it go."

"Honestly feel bad for you guys whos cinemas just sat there quiet not singing or dancing cause we ate," the TikTok user wrote.

But the divide among Swifties was clear in the comments section of the video.

One commenter said they were disappointed to have been at a movie with a similar environment.

“that was mine,” they wrote. “it really ruined the experience.”

"I like the quiet then you can sit and hear and enjoy the songs," another wrote.

On the other hand, many were intrigued by the energy in the theater and said their experience was not comparable.

One user commented "I’m so jealous, my cinema wasn’t even half full."

A unique Swiftie solution

While many social media posts show high energy environments in theaters, some fans are upset that they haven't been able to get the same experience. Meanwhile, others are craving a quieter space.

With such a divide in moviegoing expectations, some Swifties proposed designating certain theaters for certain types of crowds.

“I think theatres should split up the showing rooms for the eras tour movie so they one theatre is meant to be for people sitting in their seats and enjoying the film that way,” one X user wrote. “and then another room would be for those fans who want to be up and dancing and having fun!!”

“the eras tour movie needs to be divided into 2 kinds of rooms,” another user wrote. “im tired of people complaining about the fun but some of it i understand like.”

Sensory friendly showings

For viewers with autism or other special needs, AMC offers sensory-friendly showings of some movies, including the "Eras Tour" concert film.

AMC announced their partnership with the Autism Society in July and began offering showings with the lights on and lowered volume.

Sensory-friendly family films are shown on the second and fourth Saturday of the month.