Emma Watson pokes fun at Emma Roberts ‘Harry Potter’ mix-up in Instagram post

This is what comes of having one of the more popular names of the last 20 years: Being called "Emma" means there's a chance you might be confused with someone else.

After all, as we recently learned, HBO Max did just that with Emma Watson in the "Harry Potter" 20th anniversary reunion special. While reminiscing about how obsessed Emma Watson (who played Hermione Granger in the films) was with the book series, the reunion shared an adorable photo of a little girl named Emma in Minnie Mouse ears, taken from Instagram.

Emma Watson (left), not to be confused with Emma Roberts (right). Pascal Le Segretain / Rich Polk / Getty Images

Alas, it was "American Horror Story" actor Emma Roberts.

But as Watson has demonstrated in the past, she's got a great sense of humor. On Wednesday, she put Roberts' photo up on her own Instagram page, writing, "I was NOT this cute, @emmaroberts," adding a crying-laughter emoji and the hashtag #emmasistersforever.

Well, we disagree!

Roberts herself has not yet commented or posted about the switch-up.

"Emma" has been one of the top first names in the U.S. since 2002, according to the Social Security Administration; Watson is British, where the name has a long-standing popularity, too.

There's a slew of strong actors who happen to be named "Emma": Along with Roberts and Watson, there's also Emma Thompson, Emma Samms and Emma Stone, just for a start.

Emma Watson as Hermione in "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets." Alamy Stock Photo

This wasn't even the only mix-up in the special; the actors who played the prankster Weasley twins George and Fred had their names swapped during an on-camera interview. Oliver Phelps (George) shared a photo of himself and his twin James (Fred) from the show, quipping, "I guess after all those pranks over the years somebody decided to get their revenge. It was fantastic to be part of the HP reunion. Hope you all enjoyed it."

In response to the Emma/Emma error, HBO Max said in a statement earlier this week to TODAY: "Well spotted Harry Potter fans! You brought an editing mistake of a mislabeled photograph to our attention. New version up shortly."