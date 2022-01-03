HBO Max admits to mixing up Emma Watson, Emma Roberts in ‘Harry Potter’ special

Where's Hermione with a Reparo spell when you need her?

Producers of the “Harry Potter” reunion special acknowledged that they shared the wrong childhood photo of Emma Watson, 31, who played Hermione Granger in the series.

In the HBO Max special, a throwback pic of a little girl wearing Minnie Mouse ears was labeled as a photo of Watson, but it was actually a picture of a different Emma altogether: “American Horror Story” and “Scream Queens” star Emma Roberts, 30.

A Twitter user recognized the photo as one Roberts had shared back in 2012 on Instagram.

“Well spotted Harry Potter fans! You brought an editing mistake of a mislabeled photograph to our attention,” HBO Max said in a statement to TODAY. “New version up shortly.”

Emma Watson (left) and Emma Roberts (right) Getty Images

The reunion special, “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts,” brought together several stars from the eight “Harry Potter” movies, including Watson, Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter) and Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley).

Watson looked back on her time in the "Harry Potter" movies during the much-anticipated reunion special. Nick Wall / HBO

Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy), Helena Bonham Carter (Bellatrix Lestrange), Ralph Fiennes (Lord Voldemort) and several others also joined in the special, in which the cast reminisced about filming the series and shared some never-before-heard anecdotes.

It’s hard to imagine anyone else playing the courageous and brilliant Hermione Granger, but Watson revealed that at one point, she considered quitting the “Harry Potter” series halfway through.

Speaking with Grint, she recalled sometimes feeling lonely on set, and alluded to the pressures of being part of such a long-running, popular franchise.

“I think I was scared,” she said. “I don’t know if you ever felt like it got to a tipping point when you were like, ‘This is kind of forever now.’”

However, she decided to continue, and during the reunion special, she shared her gratitude for “Harry Potter” fans for their constant support.

“The fame thing had finally hit home in a big way, no one had to convince me to see it through,”she said. “The fans genuinely wanted us to succeed, and we all genuinely had each other’s backs. How great is that?”